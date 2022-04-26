The world at large certainly was different the last time Georgetown College played its Orange and Black spring football scrimmage at Toyota Stadium, but so were most of the players and coaches.
Early-summer temperatures and sunshine greeted a larger-than-usual gathering of fans Friday night to watch the launch of the Chris Oliver era on the Tigers' sideline.
Oliver, who moves over from Lindsey Wilson College to take the reins from NAIA hall of famer and fellow national champion Bill Cronin after 25 triumphant years, said every mission for that informal pulling of the curtain was accomplished.
“Our guys have come so far this spring, and they've had great attitudes,” Oliver said. “Work ethic's been awesome. We've got new offensive schemes, new defensive schemes. Those guys have invested the time learning those things and had awesome attitudes with it, so it's been a fun spring.”
No score was kept during the hour-long event. Officials and a chain gang gave it a real feel, however, and the Tigers squeezed in as many game situations as possible to punctuate their spring practice slate.
“I think it's really exciting this year because everyone's excited about those new schemes and what are they gonna look like? I don't think the game itself is the most important part of spring, and that was in evidence tonight,” Oliver said. “We just wanted to get our guys under the lights and put a little more pressure on them. That's probably the most important aspect of the scrimmage. Flip the lights on, put some people in the stands and see how guys react with a little more pressure, because you don't get that with a Thursday night practice or Saturday morning practice when there's no one here.”
As you might expect from a preseason or offseason scenario, defense was probably a stride or two ahead of offense, although Oliver saw flashes of brilliance from both units.
He has installed the same shotgun attack that propelled high-powered Lindsey Wilson to the 2021 spring national title and a semifinals appearance in the fall.
“We made some great plays on defense. We forced some turnovers, played the ball well in the air. Obviously on offense we want to not throw those interceptions, but we're going to take some shots down the field and use some of our athleticism there,” Oliver said.
“The big thing is you saw big plays on both sides of the ball. I thought the offense did a nice job in the red zone, had a couple nine touchdowns there in the overtime situation, and one of them was a good check at the quarterback position. To think we're running a complete different offense and the quarterback makes a check there and throws a touchdown, that's the type of stuff that gets you excited.”
NAIA programs are permitted 15 spring practices, and the customary sense of urgency was probably doubled with a new regime at GC this year.
“You're checking off seven practices left, six practices left. It brought a lot of pressure to all of us in the program, coaches and players, and they really responded well,” Oliver said. “You could see it about the practice eight or nine mark when the offense and defense slowed down as far as what we were installing it, perfecting the things that we had already done, and then really taking off with that confidence. If you went back and watched practices three, four and five right now, you'd be like, 'Wow, that was ugly.' We really finished well, and guys have done a great job.”
Oliver has sensed an overall sense of excitement and a collective buy-in from the veterans in the Tigers' camp, which of course is not always the case with a change of leadership.
“I think they've been really excited about having some change, and it's not that they didn't like what was going on before,” he said. “I think they were just ready for some changes in schemes and new ideas and some of those things. They've really embraced us well, and we as coaches have really tried to invest in building those relationships.
“But that can't be a one-way street, and I give all the credit to our guys. They didn't pick a new head coach. They came here playing for a great coach and his coaching staff, and now they've got a new coach and new coaching staff that's coming in. You cn meet that with resistance, and they just haven't.”
Georgetown will open the 2022 season Thursday, Aug. 25 at Kentucky Christian. The home opener is Saturday, Sept. 3 against Bluefield College.