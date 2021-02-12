No big deal, just your basic 454 days between epic comebacks for Georgetown College football.
Fifteen months after overcoming a four-touchdown deficit in the 2019 Mid-South Conference finale, the Tigers erased a double-digit disadvantage Friday afternoon and ended the agonizing wait for a 2020-21 campaign with a 27-20 triumph over University of the Cumberlands at Taylor Stadium in Williamsburg.
Hunter Krause scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 6:09 remaining. The senior set it up moments earlier with a 52-yard strike to Darius Barbour.
Barbour, whose 31-yard TD catch cut into the lead with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter, finished with eight receptions for 136 yards. Krause completed 14 of 22 for 298 yards and two scores.
For all those fireworks, however, it wasn't over until the Tigers' defense stopped the Patriots inside the 5-yard line in the closing seconds.
After true freshman QB Gavin Wilkinson guided Cumberlands from its own 33-yard line at the 2:53 mark to first-and-goal, GC forced four consecutive incomplete passes, including break-ups by Colin Smith, Davon Starks and Sander Roksvag.
Georgetown sacked Wilkinson six times, including three by DJ White, who also forced a fumble. Rob Sheffield added an interception and Marcus Omosule had a fumble recovery for the Tigers. Chad Holleran led GC with 13 tackles.
Wilkinson (16-for-32, 257 yards) threw both of his touchdowns to Darius Young, who caught seven passes for 131 yards.
Young's 5-yard TD grab capped Cumberlands' opening drive, but Georgetown answered promptly with a 67-yard bomb from Krause to Noah Kremer.
White's strip sack and the scoop by Omosule set up the Tigers' initial lead.
An apparent TD pass from Krause to Barbour was nullified by offensive pass interference. GC settled for the first of two field goals by Chris Cline, a 38-yarder, and a 10-7 advantage with 6:45 remaining in the opening quarter.
Omosule and Rafael Rhone stuffed a fourth-down quarterback sneak at the GC 34 to keep the Tigers in command.
Georgetown went with its other senior quarterback, Zach Dampier, in the second quarter. The Tigers couldn't catch in Sheffield's interception when Jacobie Elkins picked off Dampier on the very next play.
That set up a 64-yard strike from Wilkinson to Young. Starks temporarily saved the touchdown, and GC denied a pair of runs by Zalon Reynolds before Wilkinson hit a wide-open Young from a yard out with 2:07 to go in the half.
Smith swatted the extra point to keep the margin at 13-10. GC's final drive of the half reached the Cumberlands 40 but ended on downs as time expired.
Wilkinson's 42-yard connection with De'ondre Boggs led to Reynolds' 1-yard TD run and a 20-10 Cumberlands cushion with 8:49 remaining in the third.
Both rivals' running games sputtered to matching totals of 51 net yards. Isaiah Cobb led GC with 10 carries for 31 yards.
Kremer (four catches, 95 yards), Aaron Maggard (three for 53) and Nick Conley (two for 27) all provided a lift in the Tigers' aerial attack.
The Tigers avenged a 14-7 loss to the Patriots last season, a .500 campaign that ended with a memorable 42-35 comeback win over Cumberland (Tennessee).
Two of the three Mid-South Conference divisions (Bluegrass and Appalachian) elected to switch from fall to spring football this year due to the prevalence of COVID-19 last summer. The Florida-based Sun Division played an autumn schedule.
The long-awaited opener was then delayed two additional days due to Wednesday's ice storm.
GC is scheduled to play six more games this spring, evenly split between home and away. The Tigers welcome Lindsey Wilson to Toyota Stadium next Friday at 3:30 p.n.