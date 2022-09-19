Slot machine

Georgetown College receiver throws the ball back to an official after one of his two touchdown catches Saturday as Tigers' teammate JC Shegog gets ready to celebrate during GC's 23-13 win over Faulkner.

 Kal Oakes
After two relatively breezy beginners to the Georgetown College football season, Saturday's Mid-South Conference opener against Faulkner University took on a more ominous, challenging tone in only two snaps from scrimmage.
 

Tags

Recommended for you