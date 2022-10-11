Georgetown College emphasized the importance of winning the turnover battle Saturday if it was to get back on track in Mid-South Conference football at University of Pikeville.
The Tigers did so, if barely, with three fumble recoveries and two interceptions, plus a pair of blocked kicks that led to nine points in a 40-20 road victory over the Bears.
DJ White had a sack with a subsequent fumble recovery and later picked off a pass for the Tigers (5-1 overall, 3-1 MSC). He was named Mid-South Conference player of the week a second time this season for those efforts.
Payton Standifer (11 total tackles, including a sack) and Chad Holleran (10 tackles, interception) also shone defensively. Brandon Martin and LaDarion Montgomery logged the Tigers' other takeaways.
Those changes of possession and momentum allowed GC to overcome four turnovers of its own, all through the air.
GC got the day rolling after Eli Sammons' 5-yard run put Pikeville on the board first. Kyren Simpson swatted the ensuing extra point attempt, and Isaiah Cobb took it 97 yards to the other end zone for two points.
That started a run of 26 unanswered points for the Tigers, although some trickery was required to ignite the offense.
Dillon Warren drew the defense by cradling a lateral on a double pass play before throwing a 61-yard touchdown bomb to JC Shegog with 12:01 remaining in the second quarter.
Georgetown quickly stretched that lead with three additional scores prior to halftime.
Darius Neal capitalized on White's strip sack of Sammons, punctuating a short march with a 4-yard TD rush.
Backed up to its own 2-yard line by a bobble and a penalty on the ensuing kickoff, Pikeville eventually punted and left Georgetown with prime field position once again.
A 22-yard catch by senior tight end Cade Mullins out of Scott County paid no dividends in that sequence when the Bears stopped the Tigers on downs, and a missed field goal soured GC's next possession.
The Tigers continued to rule the battle of field position, however, and it led to Rob Sheffield's blocked punt and scoop for a 20-yard touchdown with 1:46 left in the half.
Holleran's interception set up a 36-yard field goal by Chris Cline and a 26-6 lead at the break.
Pikeville (2-3, 1-2) rallied with a 31-yard TD pass from Eli Sammons to Bralin Barton and a 53-yard pick-six by Obie Wilson in the third quarter.
The Bears then forced a quick punt and might have had a chance to drive and take the lead, but UPike muffed the catch, and Montgomery fell on it for Georgetown. That paved the path to Neal's second TD run of the day from 16 yards out.
TJ Whetstine caught a 20-yard score from Gehrig Slunaker early in the fourth quarter to slam the door.
Georgetown held Pikeville's NAIA-leading offense to 234 yards, less than half its per-game average.
Cobb (14 carries, 61 yards) and Neal (14 carries, 60 yards) had nearly identical totals to headline a productive run game for the Tigers. Shegog caught five passes for 121 yards. Slunaker (14-for-31, 171 yards) was slowed by four interceptions.
GC has a bye week before hosting University of the Cumberlands on Saturday, Oct. 22.
