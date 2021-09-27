Georgetown College football hasn't been dormant the past seven years, with memorable wins, national rankings and playoff appearances still part of the Tigers' tradition.
It’s fair to say, however, offense often has been a nickel-and-dime entity during that period.
So far this Mid-South Conference season — particularly Saturday afternoon at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield, West Virginia — the No. 9 Tigers have been stacking dollar bills.
Fueled by consistent huge gains in the passing game, GC scored touchdowns on its first five possessions and cruised to a 61-19 win over Bluefield University.
Brandon Burgess completed 11 of 20 passes for 279 yards and three first-half scores. Those touchdowns covered nine yards to Aaron Maggard, 50 yards to Jake Johnson and 69 yards to Jeremy Adams in a span of 8 minutes, 15 seconds.
Burgess also rushed for a TD, joining a club that included Isaiah Cobb (twice) and Scott County High School product Payton Brown, who ran for his first collegiate score.
Payton Standifer's interception for a touchdown, Rob Sheffield's run-back of a blocked extra point and a Joshua Edwards field goal rounded out the points for GC (3-0), which piled up its highest total since scoring 63 in consecutive games against Bethel and Lindenwood-Belleville to start the 2014 season.
Adams amassed career highs of four receptions and 124 yards to lead Georgetown. Zach Babb's six carries for 69 yards topped the Tigers' running game by committee.
After Bluefield (1-2) matched Burgess' QB sneak and score on Georgetown's opening series, the Tigers exploded for 42 unanswered points.
Maggard's grab capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive and put GC ahead to stay with 2:41 remaining in the first quarter.
Burgess rolled out away from Bluefield's rush and found Johnson and Adams deep down the middle to set the second-quarter tone. Cobb's first TD rush, a 4-yarder, made it 35-7 at the half.
Cobb christened the second half with a 3-yard scoring plunge. Standifer delivered his gem 26 seconds later.
Edwards' 33-yard field goal salvaged three points after GC had a touchdown erased due to a personal foul for excessive — and premature — celebration,
Brown, a sophomore wingback, went seven yards on a sweep to the left front pylon with 3:28 remaining.
Nathan Herslich and Josh Nelson combined for the Rams' three touchdown passes. Georgetown held Bluefield to 22 rushing yards, in part due to the wide, early margin.
In addition to forcing three turnovers, Georgetown sacked Bluefield quarterbacks seven times. Marcus Omosule and Sander Roksvag combined for four of those.
Sheffield, whose blocked kick return covered 97 yards, joined Standifer with an interception.
Georgetown returns home Saturday after a four-week hiatus from Toyota Stadium to host in-state rival Pikeville at 1:30 p.m.
