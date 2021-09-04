You wouldn’t know it from the final score, but Ava Maria University was threatening to make a game of it with Georgetown College late in the first half of Saturday’s Mid-South Conference opener at Toyota Stadium.
D.J. White, a returning All-American, and Jake Johnson, a homegrown talent who’s capable of achieving that national distinction this fall, put it out of reach for the Tigers in a hurry.
Moments after White wasn’t fooled on a fake field goal attempt – one of four significant stops in the red zone by the GC defense – Johnson cashed in a 73-yard touchdown catch for a 28-7 halftime cushion in an eventual 42-10 triumph.
“That’s what we needed,” said Johnson, a fifth-year senior out of Pulaski County. “We knew we had the potential to beat this team pretty bad. We didn’t want to let them hang around too long.”
Darius Barbour added two touchdowns, one catch and one run, for the Tigers. Brandon Burgess also threw a TD to Aaron Maggard for the hat trick in his initial start under center.
Burgess completed 18 of 27 for 282 yards. His only interception was a tipped ball in the second half.
“I thought the quarterback situation proved to be pretty solid. He’s still got some work to do, but I think he’s going to be a good player,” Georgetown coach Bill Cronin said. “I think he’s seeing the field well. I think he’ll get better as we go. He’s a good, smart kid, a hard worker. It will be fun to see his development.”
White had two of Georgetown’s six sacks. Marcus Omosule, Jonny Bothen, Chad Holleran and William Marshall joined him in that category.
“I like to wreak havoc and be dominant. Just being in the quarterback’s face all the time and just having the offensive coordinator worried about No. 3,” White said. “That’s a big thing. It lets other guys do what they’re supposed to do and leads to a lot more sacks, which you saw today.”
Ave Maria’s five forays inside the 10-yard line produced only two scores, a 5-yard TD pass from Will Tate to Daniel Burke with 8:43 remaining in the second quarter, and Brendan Clark’s 35-yard field goal with 11:20 to go in the third.
White dropped Tate for a substantial loss after the Gyrenes had first-and-goal at the 4 in the latter series.
“DJ is a force in there, but he’s got a couple guys around him that if they focus on him, Marcus (Omosule) and Rock (Sander Roksvag) are going to make a difference,” Cronin said. “So it’s going to be tough to double-team him and do things to take him away.”
Georgetown dominated in all phases on its journey to a 21-0 lead.
Barbour returned a punt all the way to the Ave Maria 20, leading to his own 9-yard scoring catch. Nick Conley and Isaiah Cobb set it up with some strong runs between the tackles.
Bothen’s sack backed up Ave Maria’s second series and again left the Tigers with prime starting field position at the Gyrenes’ 37. Cobb’s long gain on a draw play was stunted slightly by a holding call at the end, but a 16-yard grab by Aaron Maggard made it 14-0 with 7:56 left in the opening period.
“That (quick start) was a tribute to our defense, because they were pretty dominant early on,” Cronin said. “Even though they gave up a little bit (of yardage), I think they’re going to be pretty good once a few guys grow up. We’ve got to come together a little closer and continue to play hard. “
Rob Sheffield’s interception and a chain-moving scramble from Burgess gave the Tigers another spike in momentum to end the quarter.
Burgess connected with three different receivers after the change of ends, and Cobb finished the scoring match with a 1-yard plunge.
“He looked great today. I thought this past week in practice was the best he ever looked, and it showed up on Saturday,” Johnson said of Burgess, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior from Tennessee who takes over for the graduated tandem of Hunter Krause and Zach Dampier.
“He came out and torched the defense every single series It seemed like, and it showed on the scoreboard putting up 42 points. We’ve got weapons all over the field this year, and it’s fun to watch for sure.”
Tate found Joshua Jenkins deep down the middle prior to his TD hookup with Burke to put AMU on the board.
Burke’s long gainer fueled the next Ave Maria series, but after pass breakups by Bethel and Davon Starks stemmed the tide, the Gyrenes’ shovel pass out of their kicking formation went nowhere.
“They called out ‘Navy,’ and I knew something was up,” White said. “So I backed up a yard, and they ran to my side. Zyan Bethel stopped the charge, and then I came in and cleaned it up.”
GC then delivered the dagger on a slant-and-go.
“We knew the safeties were rolling down pretty hard when we were going trips to the right,” Johnson said. “So I had the option to sit or take it big, and sure enough that safety rolled down and left my man where I had to beat him, and I made a play and scored.”
Barbour and Tucker Woolum each had a 3-yard TD run in the third quarter to complete the rout.
The Tigers, ranked No. 13 in NAIA to start the season, make their annual Florida trip Thursday for a Saturday game against Webber International.
“A few mistakes for our first outing that I’d like to see cleaned up, but they’re fixable,” said Cronin, who was presented with a framed jersey No. 25 after the game in honor of his silver anniversary season. “I liked the aggressiveness.”