Georgetown College needed a statement win Saturday to tighten up its case for an at-large invitation to the NAIA football playoffs.
Halfway through that final chance to embellish the resume on a frosty afternoon at Toyota Stadium, the declaration was more of a hoarse whisper.
“What Coach (Bill Cronin) said is it's here. It's here for the taking, and go out there and do it,” said junior tight end and former Scott County High School standout Cade Mullins. “No one's gonna do it for us. The first half we felt like we shot ourselves in the foot. We had a lot of opportunities.”
Three third-quarter touchdowns in a span of 6:07 made the Tigers' profession loud and clear, turning a modest 10-7 deficit into a 28-10 triumph over Cumberland University.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, the win was not enough to gain a spot in the 16-team playoff field announced Sunday night,
It wasn't the four-touchdown hole from which GC (8-2) made an unforgettable climb against Cumberland (3-7) two years ago, but the Tigers haven't known the luxury of any wiggle since their back-to-back road losses to Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division rivals Bethel and Lindsey Wilson in October.
“We keep making it interesting. I think the kids came out and knew what had to be done. It was good to see them take care of business,” Cronin said. “They did it themselves. They knew what was on line. We were all disappointed with the first half, but you've got to get over that and move on, and our guys did.”
Jalen Lumpkin dragged three would-be tacklers into the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown run – with Mullins helpfully pushing the stack from the 5 – to put GC on top with 12:45 remaining in the third. Lumpkin powered ahead for 22 yards on the previous play to set it up.
Zach Babb followed with a 9-yard scoring surge, perilously juggling the ball before tucking it away from the Phoenix at the end of the journey, to make it 21-10 with 9:21 to go. A 31-yard punt return by Darius Barbour provided the short field for that excursion.
“That's one thing we really focused on is emphasizing the run game,” Mullins said. “We knew as long as we could emphasize that, the passing game would come along with it. It showed at times.”
Kyren Simpson's interception of Brandon Edmonds led to Brandon Burgess' second TD toss, a 7-yard strike to Jeremy Adams with 6:38 left.
Cumberland went four series after intermission without a first down against the Georgetown defense, which sacked Phoenix quarterbacks five times and increased its season total to 44.
Rushing totals told the tale. The Tigers churned out 206 yards on 48 carries while holding the Phoenix to a grand total of 12 yards on 27 tries.
“We had something going today. It was good to see us be able to trap them a little bit and go in the box,” Cronin said. “They're a good football team. They've got some good players. They just haven't put it together yet,. I was worried about this group.”
Lumpkin lugged it nine times for a game-high 98 yards, a crucial output with Cumberland clearly focused on taking away Georgetown's vertical passing game.
Finishing drives was the first-half issue. GC's first three forays reached Cumberland territory but came up empty, the last one in disastrous fashion.
Jace Capps plowed into Burgess on a blitz as the senior's arm was in motion, leading to a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown by Champ Leddon for a 7-0 Phoenix lead with 3:39 remaining in the opening period.
“We played undisciplined at times. We had some hiccups, and there's things we've got to work on for sure,” Mullins said. “If we get a chance and we do advance in these playoffs, we've got work to do, and it's gonna happen. We have a lot of confidence in our guys, our quarterback and our playmakers.”
An exchange of muffed punt returns led to the halftime margin.
GC caught the first break when Adams fell on the Cumberland miscue at the Phoenix 33. Runs for double-digit yardage by Barbour and Lumpkin set up a 5-yard TD connection from Burgess to Aaron Maggard.
Jaylen Taylor returned the favor for the Phoenix when he picked up a loose ball at the GC 29 after Cumberland's punt with 8:53 remaining. CU somehow kept the ball for all but the remaining 11 seconds of the half while running only 10 plays, capped by Hunter Mathis' tiebreaking 23-yard field goal.
Third-quarter lulls have been a general rule in GC's undefeated run at home this season, but the Tihers knew they couldn't afford another one.
“It's something Coach instilled in us, and we just roll with it, is win and advance. Ever since we lost that last game, it's playoffs for us,” Mullins said. “We're playing well at times. We've just got to keep going with what we've got right now.”