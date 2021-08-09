Countless high school football players who have stuck with the game since they were six or seven years old never receive the opportunity to play in college.
For dual-sport letterman Austin Welch of Great Crossing, the window to that world opened after only six or seven games.
Groomed by the Major League Soccer development program to almost certainly play that sport at the next level, Welch took a dramatic detour last week, accepting a preferred walk-on invitation to be a placekicker for Eastern Kentucky University football.
Welch will report to camp this weekend and compete with two incumbents and any other newcomers for a spot on the Colonels’ roster.
“Coach (Kevin McKeethan, special teams and tight ends) told me if I come in and earn my spot, I’ll be on the team, so I like to hear that,” Welch said.
After focusing on youth club teams such as those affiliated with the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati, Welch made the decision along with one of his younger brothers, Preston, to play soccer at Great Crossing for the 2020 season.
Soon after came the invitation from GC football coach Ricky Bowling to kick on the gridiron, something that was completely new to him in any formal context.
“It was my first year on a team. I’ve been kicking just with my dad (Matt) since I was little,” Welch said. “It was definitely a different experience. You’ve got 60, 70 guys on a team as opposed to 21, 22. It’s a lot more names to learn.”
Soccer-style kickers have been a commodity at the college and pro level for a half century, so the transition from one pitch to another isn’t as challenging as one might think.
“Really it’s the same. If you can kick a soccer ball, a lot of it’s the same with football. It transfers pretty nicely,” Welch said. “The toughest adjustment was with soccer, practicing you can go all out as long as you want. With football there’s a limit. You don’t want to overkick. You’ll ruin your leg. So knowing when to kick and knowing when to stop was hard at first.”
Welch made both of his field goal attempts with the Warhawks with a long of 42 yards. He also split the uprights on 22 of his 26 extra point tries.
More importantly to GC’s improvement, his kickoffs helped the Warhawks win the battle of field position, which proved crucial in a three-game winning streak over Montgomery County, Western Hills and Grant County.
“I’ve been on teams where we don’t have a kicker, and we just squib it or we kick an onside kick every time. That hurts your defense a lot of times,” Bowling said. “Our defense was successful last year, and a lot of that goes to our kicking team, which started with Austin. That was a huge difference in us from year one to year two. That translated to our defense and being able to get stops.”
In addition to the Great Crossing staff, Welch received long-distance coaching from Matt Bosher, who kicked at the University of Miami before spending nine years in the NFL as punter for the Atlanta Falcons.
“Austin’s just a phenomenal kid. He made the decision to come and kick for us. We needed that. He wanted to buy into that. He took the coaching,” Bowling said. “We had connections where he was able to talk to NFL kickers. Get Matt Bosher on the phone, say, ‘Hey, this is what’s going on,’ and he went and worked on that. It always helps when you have those types of connections, and then a kid like him that’s going to take that and work on it.”
On the soccer field, the Welch brethren scored 15 of the Warhawks’ 24 goals in an abbreviated 11-game season. GC won the 41st District title for the second consecutive year before getting knocked out in the 11th Region semifinals. Austin’s six assists led the team to go along with his six goals.
Playing both sports at a high level would have been demanding under any circumstances, but the specter of a season under COVID-19 protocols made it even tougher.
“I know with the soccer team we had to quarantine for two weeks, and I had to miss a few games for football, including the Scott County game actually,” Welch said. “It was difficult, but with the team we stuck through it, and it ended up being a good year.”
Bowling and soccer coach Nick Maxwell stayed flexible and came up with an arrangement that suited both rapidly rising programs.
Welch’s football coach believed it was a good fit from the beginning.
“Our team took him in, our players did. It was just a good camaraderie,” Bowling said. “But the other thing that was a hard decision for him was with everything going on last year, playing two sports. That’s a tough decision. Do you want to take that opportunity with that risk? Coach Maxwell was great sharing him with us and working things out.”
Welch was still weighing his college opportunities shortly after graduation when he attended an EKU camp in early June.
“Coach McKeethan stuck with me through June and July communicating, Ultimately, had a few other offers for football and soccer, but this just felt right for me and my family,” Welch said. “It’s a preferred walk-on, so I have a roster spot. No athletic money, but I have a full ride academically.”
There is no fallback option in Richmond, because EKU does not field a men’s soccer program.
East Carolina transfer Patrick Nations and redshirt freshman Mason Molique of Ryle are the experienced kickers on the roster.
Welch is a legacy athlete, of sorts. His father played football at UK and ice hockey at EKU.
“We knew last year when he got into the groove of things and transitioning to kicking that he could be really good,” Bowling said. “We didn’t know what his future would hold, because he’s really good on the soccer field as well.”
Giving up a game that has been such a substantial part of his life is admittedly a leap into the unknown.
“It’s tough, but I’m really just looking forward to football. I enjoyed it so much last year,” Welch said. “I’ll be around (soccer) for sure, but football is my full focus right now.”
Ka Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.