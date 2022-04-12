College notebook: Ex-Cards starring all over map on diamond
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
- Updated
- Comments
What are the odds of one high school baseball program producing three key players on three different teams in the same NCAA Division I conference?
Now figure out the chances of four softball players from that very same school — with a fifth to be added no later than next season — in the mix on one top-25 NAIA roster.
That's the reality for the spring talent pipeline at Scott County High School.
Cam Hill (Stetson), Trace Willhoite (Lipscomb) and Jordan Fox (Eastern Kentucky) all are making an impact in ASUN Conference baseball, while Meryn Livington, Emily Jasper, Mackenzie Pawlak, Alyssa Woolums and Carly Oliver each represent the Lady Cards in the Mid-South Conference at University of the Cumberlands.
Willhoite had a phenomenal Saturday in Lipscomb's 6-4 win over EKU, going 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and his team-leading seventh home run of the season.
A third baseman who maintains freshman eligibility after starting is career at Louisville and then excelling in the junior college ranks at Northwest Florida State, Willhoite is hitting .256 with 20 RBI. He knocked in four runs Saturday for Lipscomb (17-14). Saturday's double was his sixth of the season.
Hill has been a consistent catalyst as leadoff hitter for the Hatters since transferring from the University of Kentucky.
Through Saturday, he was the only player to have started all 30 games for Stetson (16-14), batting .347 with a team-high 43 hits. Hill has stolen 16 bases in 17 attempts, and his seven doubles and three triples also lead the squad. He has two home runs and 17 RBI.
Fox is 1-0 with a 3.29 ERA in 13 relief appearances for EKU. That included a perfect inning in the Colonels' recent win over the University of Kentucky.
The left-hander has pitched 13 2/3 innings, allowing 15 hits while striking out nine, walking seven and holding opponents to a .288 batting average.
Livingston has been named a Mid-South Conference player of the week and started 37 of the first 39 games for No. 15 Cumberlands. She's batting .223 with one home run and 19 RBI.
Jasper is batting .268 and logged the 100th stolen base of her career last week. She has 39 of those in 41 tries this season. he top of the Patriots' batting order. Her 34 hits are fourth on the club.
In 29 starts, Pawlak is also batting ,268 with a home run and 14 RBI.
All three were starters on the 2018 SC state championship team along with Carly Oliver, who has been forced to sit out this season after transferring within the MSC from Georgetown College. Oliver led the Tigers in batting average and numerous other offensive categories in 2020 and '21.
The fifth former SC softball standout on the Cumberlands roster, Alyssa Woolums, has appeared in three games.
Also in the Mid-South, Sam Sims of Lindsey Wilson – a star on Scott County's 2019 team – is batting a lofty .354 with 11 RBI for the Blue Raiders. And at Pikeville, SC products Mattea Ware and Katlyn Mullins have combined for 10 of the Bears' 12 pitching victories, including a total of three shutouts, and 137 of the staff's 146 strikeouts this spring.
Two county softball stars are also shining at the NCAA D1 level.
Kennedy Sullivan, a three-time state champion as a pitcher, has excelled since her transfer to UK from Western Kentucky. She is hitting .305 with four home runs and 17 RBI for the Wildcats while also posting a record of 2-1 with a 3,36 ERA and 16 strikeouts over 25 innings in the circle.
And Nani Valencia, a 2021 Great Crossing grad who was a starter on that storied SC squad in 2018, hit her first collegiate home run in her initial career at-bat for Minnesota against Texas and stayed perfect at the plate with a hit April 2 against Illinois. Valencia also has made four apperances as a relief pitcher with three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Recommended for you
Short Cut to Homepage
Online Poll
Do you think the death penalty should be abolished?
In the United States, about one in 10 people on death row are innocent of the crimes they are charged with, according to the Equal Justice Initiative.
You voted: