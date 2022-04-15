College notebook: GC splits pool play in NAIA volleyball; Benner, Moreno earn accolades
- Special to the News-Graphic
-
- Updated
- Comments
No. 14 Georgetown College came up short in its final pool play match at the NAIA Men's Volleyball National Championship Wednesday morning, dropping a 3-0 decision (25-22, 31-29, 25-22) to No. 8 Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Georgetown - coming off a hard-fought five-set win over Indiana Tech on Tuesday - hit .159 in the match with 33 kills and 20 errors on 82 total attacks. The Tigers had seven service aces and 14 block assists as well in the match. Meanwhile, the Redhawks hit .287 with 41 kills and 18 errors on 80 swings. Benedictine Mesa also had eight service aces and nine total blocks (three solo blocks, 12 block assists).
Ryan Gunn had 15 kills, three service aces and two block assists, Liam Morrissey netted eight kills, five digs, three block assists and two assists, Krzysztof Kowalski pitched in six kills and three digs, Tyree Wesley had four block assists and two kills and Kacper Dobrowolski had 25 assists, four digs, two block assists and two service aces.
Caleb Stearman had a monster match to lead Benedictine Mesa, pounding down 14 kills and making no errors on 17 total attacks for an .824 attack percentage. Landon Fuller had 10 kills, eight digs and three block assists, Matthew Motes had seven kills and two digs, Charles Pollnow finished with five kills, three digs and two service aces, John Dawson netted four kills, five block assists and two solo blocks and Daxton Tolman dished out 38 assists, three digs and two service aces for the Redhawks.
GC picked up a program-defining victory Tuesday morning when it rallied from two sets down to beat third-ranked Indiana Tech, 3-2 (24-26, 16-25, 25-23, 25-13, 15-7).
The win —Georgetown’s first-ever win at the national tournament — was the Tigers’ 20th consecutive victory and 21st in their last 22 outings. Georgetown also snapped Indiana Tech’s 13-match winning streak with the comeback victory and handed the Warriors (29-2) just their second loss of the season.
The Tigers hit .199 in the match, with 61 kills and 33 errors on 141 total attacks, but Georgetown saved its best offensive play for down the stretch. The Tigers hit a much better .304 in the final three sets with 38 kills and 14 errors on 79 total attacks, including .467 (7 kills, 0 errors on 15 swings) in the fifth and deciding set. Georgetown only had three service aces in the match, but the Tigers won the dig battle, 51-40, (including four players with seven or more), and dominated at the net, finishing with 19 total blocks (four solo blocks, 30 block assists).
Meanwhile, Indiana Tech was limited to an .080 attack percentage, with 42 kills and 31 errors on 137 total attacks. The Warriors also hit exactly .000 over the final three sets, totalling 22 kills and 22 errors on 82 swings as Georgetown was making its comeback.
Gunn led the Georgetown offensive attack, putting down 21 kills and hitting .326 on 43 total attacks. Gunn also added four digs and four block assists. Kowalski put together a double-double with 20 kills (on 41 attacks) and 14 digs, Morrissey filled the stat sheet with nine kills, seven digs, five block assists and three assists, Wesley pitched in six kills, six block assists and a solo block and Miguel Vega had four kills, nine block assists and a solo block.
Dobrowolski did some of everything for the Tigers with 53 assists, nine digs, five block assists, two solo blocks and a kill and C.J. Bride led the Tigers with a match-high 15 digs.
Mason Milan led Indiana Tech with 12 kills, three digs and three block assists. Daynte Stewart added 11 kills, seven digs, four block assists, two solo blocks and two assists, Dante Siracusa had nine kills, Raekwon Rogers chipped in four kills and five block assists, Brandon Jones had 32 assists, eight digs, two block assists and two kills and Joey Hermes had 13 digs for the Warriors in the loss.
Ex-Warhawk Benner named MSC baseball player of week
Freshman Seth Benner put up another big week for the University of Cumberlands Patriots, as he led the team to a 3-1 record on the week. Benner’s performance earned him Mid-South Player of the Week honor announced Monday by the conference office.
The Great Crossing product went 8-for-14 at the plate with three home runs, two doubles, and one triple for 10 RBI in four games. That put him at a .571 batting average, .625 on base percent, and a 1.500 slugging percentage for the week.
In Monday’s game against Alice Lloyd, Benner went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a grand slam for six RBIs. Benner followed that performance with 1-for-3 game against Shawnee State, with his lone hit being a homerun.
Then in Sunday’s doubleheader, Benner went 2-for-3 in the first game with a triple and a double. He ended the weekend with a 2-for-4 performance, tallying another double.
For the season, Benner has a .430 batting average and a .729 slugging percentage. He has 46 hits so far this season for six homeruns, two triples, and 10 doubles. That totals to 78 bases and 40 RBI.
Benner batted ,527 with eight home runs and 43 RBI last spring as a senior at Great Crossing.
Moreno wins character award
Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball star Michael Moreno, the former Scott County High School great, was chosen to the 2021-22 ASUN Conference Winter Winners for Life Team on Friday.
The team is composed of one student-athlete from each of the 12 ASUN institutions and honors those who display excellence on and off the playing surface.
Moreno holds numerous leadership positions, has an outstanding grade-point-average and has made notable contributions on the court. He is vice president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and has a 3.47 GPA.
The Winners for Life team honors a campus citizen that is respected as one who shares and/or demonstrates the ASUN Core Values: Education, Honesty, Student-Athlete Experience, Fairness, Health, Ambition, Respect, Diversity, Inclusion, Leadership, Responsibility, and Sportsmanship.
The 6-foot-7 forward was voted as the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year by fans. He went on to average 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal per game this past season.
He shot 44 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point range. Moreno ranked fourth in the ASUN in offensive rebounds (2.13/game), 10th in steals, 12th in rebounding, 13th in three-pointers per game (2.16) and 17th in scoring.
Moreno has grabbed at least one rebound in every game during his career, 93
straight, and has scored in 92 straight games. He had a double-double against Liberty, finishing with 16 points and a season-best 10 rebounds. He scored a season-high 24 points against North Alabama. In that game against UNA, he grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with one second left in regulation to send the game to overtime.
Tags
Recommended for you
Short Cut to Homepage
Online Poll
Do you support bringing back mask mandates for large public gatherings?
You voted: