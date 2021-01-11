Georgetown College men's basketball produced its lowest point total and suffered its largest margin of defeat in at least 15 years Saturday in a 88-48 trouncing at the hands of Thomas More.
On the heels of a last-second loss at Shawnee State on Thursday night, GC (7-3 overall, 4-3 Mid-South Conference) shot only 31 percent from the field.
Meanwhile, Thomas More (5-3, 3-3) nailed 16 of its 29 3-point attempts and never trailed after Garren Bertsch's trifecta ended a game-opening drought with 16:07 remaining in the first half.
It was 13-1 before Kyran Jones delivered the Tigers' first field goal with 12:49 to go. Thomas More, which handed Georgetown one of its two losses in the 2019-20 season after moving to NAIA from NCAA Division III, led 38-22 at halftime.
Reid Jolly led the Saints with 23 points. Ryan Batte flirted with a triple-double before finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Luke Rudy also scored 19.
Derrin Boyd topped the Tigers with 11 points. Jones notched nine points and nine rebounds.
GC is off until Thursday, when it hosts Campbellsville.
Women toppled at TMU
Thomas More handled Georgetown for the second time in six days and stayed undefeated Saturday with a 71-49 women's basketball victory.
Madison Darnell bolstered the Tigers (1-6, 0-5) with 12 points and nine rebounds. Lauren Boblitt each had 10 points and five boards.
Zoie Barth and Emily Simon tallied 15 points apiece for Thomas More (12-0, 7-). Courtney Hurst put up 11 points.
GC has lost four consecutive games to nationally ranked opponents and faced another when it hosted No. 24 Bethel at 1 p.m. Monday.
Robb's threes propel EKU
Cooper Robb's consecutive corner 3-pointers fueled a game-ending run of 10 consecutive points Saturday night as red-hot Eastern Kentucky University picked up its sixth straight men's basketball win, defeating Tennessee Tech, 90-80, at McBrayer Arena.
Tre King erupted for 29 points and nine rebounds to lead EKU (11-2 overall, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Wendell Green Jr. coupled 10 points with a career-high 15 assists.
Scott County products Michael Moreno (13 points, four rebounds) and Robb (11 points, five rebounds) combined for six 3-pointers.
EKU's record through 13 games under third-year coach A.W. Hamilton is the program's best since the 1952-53 season.
In the women's game, SCHS product Maaliya Owens scored 10 points for Tennessee Tech – her third double-digit outing in the past four games – but EKU escaped with a 73-65 win.