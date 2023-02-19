Scott County graduate and Tennessee Tech senior Maaliya Owens was in that zone last Thursday night that a pure shooter merely dreams about.
Owens finished with a career-high 29 points, including nine 3-pointers on 12 tries, in a 79-59 win over Southeast Indiana.
The nine long-range hits tie Dana Bilyeau, Rachael Gobble and Kellie Cook for the second-most 3-pointers made in a single game. Stephanie Holbrook nailed 10 treys against Eastern Illinois for the long-standing program record in January 2005.
Owens, whose previous career best was 24 points, outscored the Screaming Eagles (10-14, 4-9 OVC) by herself in the opening quarter, when she amassed 15 points in the opening 10 minutes, going 5-for-5 on 3-pointers.
“I don't know. It was just going in today,” Owens said. “It felt good in warm-ups, but the whole team had a really good energy. We really wanted to play for each other, and we wanted to have fun as well. Once we locked in on the defensive end, it makes offense so much easier.”
Southern Indiana jumped out to an early lead, but Tennessee Tech used a 16-0 run to surge ahead in the first quarter and never looked back.
“What a special and fun performance tonight by Maaliya Owems,” Tech coach Kim Rosamond said. “She shot the ball incredibly well, and obviously that jumps out. But what is not on the stat sheet is how well she played defensively. I thought Maaliya got the job done at both ends of the floor.”
Tennessee Tech dropped an 81-72 verdict Saturday to Tennessee State and slid to 15-9 on the season and stand at 9-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Owens was one of four Golden Eagles in double digits with 14 points in that contest.
For the season, she leads Tech in points per game (14.2), minutes played per game (31.6), 3-pointers made (66) and attempted (162). Owens is second on the team in both assists (52) and blocked shots (12).
The 11th Region player of the year in 2019, Owens led Scott County to back-to-back region championships her junior and senior seasons and scored 2,378 points in her high school career.
Oliver named MSC softball player of week
In her softball debut for University of the Cumberlands, Scott County High School product Carly Oliver was named Mid-South Conference Player of the week, the conference announced Monday afternoon.
This marks Oliver's first player of the week honor of the season and second in her career, dating back to her time with Georgetown College. Oliver transferred after playing the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Tigers and was forced to sit out last season as a result.
Oliver had a successful three games against Northwestern Ohio to earn the honor. She batted .444, claiming four hits across the trio of contests. She swip ed two bags, drove in three runs and scored twice herself.
In the first game, Oliver had a 17 pitch at-bat that resulted in her first home run as a Patriot, blasting a two-run shot to left field. In game two, she went 2-4, driving in a run and stealing a base.
For the final game of the weekend, the Georgetown native provided the first hit of the game for Cumberlands, legging out an infield single.
Defensively, the junior had five putouts and three assists at second base against the Racers. She helped UC go 3-0 on the weekend, with their best start since 2002.
Oliver is one of four ties to Scott County's 2018 state championship team — the Lady Cards' third in five years — on the Cumberlands roster.
Fifth-year senior Meryn Livington is batting .333 with four RBI through the Patriots' first five games, while junior Mackenzie Pawlak is at a .364 clip with a double and two RBI.
Senior Alyssa Woolums is another SC grad with the Patriots.
Tigers hit several milestones in weekend sweep
Georgetown College women's basketball hit a fistful of milestones in a weekend sweep at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
In Thursday's 88-46 rout of the University of Tennessee-Southern, GC's Jeff Nickel picked up win No. 250 as a collegiate head coach, while graduate transfer Lisa Sulejmani scored the 1,000th point of her career.
Then on Saturday in a 69-50 victory over Cumberland (Tennessee), fifth-year senior Madison Darnell, who recently set the all-time rebounding mark for the Tigers, became the career leader in games played for the GC women with 137, surpassing Neeley Thomas.
GC (15-11 overall, 11-9 Mid-South Conference) snapped a three-game road losing skid at the expense of a UT-Southern team that dressed only eight players. Georgetown launched the game with a 16-0 run.
Erin Toller continued her explosive second half of the season with 28 points. Sulejmani, who formerly played at NCAA Division II Franklin Pierce in New Hampshire, matched Izzy Lamparty with 11, while Callie Jackson and Darnell added 10 apiece.
On her latest record-smashing day, Darnell fittingly led the Tigers with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds while helping contain CU to 31 percent shooting.
With Toller in foul trouble and held to four points, Sulejmani picked up the slack with 11, while Lamparty coupled 10 points with eight rebounds.