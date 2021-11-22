Jazzmyn Elston was the shot in the arm Georgetown College women's basketball team needed in the final 100 seconds of a road win against University of Pikeville on Saturday.
The senior transfer cored two layups in the final stretch, one with five seconds left, to secure an 80-78 victory.
Elston finished with a new career-high of 18 points, while AJ Stevenson poured in 15. Grace White had 12 and Callie Jackson chipped in with 10.
UPike hit a three to tie the game at 78 with 31 seconds left.
Back-to-back timeouts set up the winning play as GC (5-1) went on the attack and bounced the ball off a screen to Elston, who cashed it in down low.
GC bounced back from a wild 100-95 loss, its first of the season, Thursday night in the Mid-South Conference opener at University of the Cumberlands.
Stevenson had the hot hand for the Tigers, hitting 50 percent from the field and 3-point line on her way to a career-high 26 points. Madison Darnell chipped in 14, while White and Cassie Colon each had 11. Darnell also had 10 rebounds.
The Patriots (5-1, 1-0) scored the final four points after GC pulled within one with 1:22 left. A 17-9 run by the Tigers made it 96-95.
Likewise, GC men’s basketball split its opening road trip, winning Thursday at Cumberlands before absorbing its initial defeat Saturday at Pikeville.
Derrin Boyd took over the second half as the Tigers topped the Patriots, 72-69. Jermaine Patterson helped to salt the game away with a steal and layup for the final points of the night and a three-point edge with just under 30 seconds left.
Boyd scored 21 of his game-high 23 in the second half, while Kyran Jones finished with 13 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Jayrese Williams chipped in 13 points, and Patterson finished with 12.
Pikeville made its free throws in the final minute and snapped an eight-game skid against Georgetown with a 72-66 triumph. The Bears hadn’t won in the series since Jan. 20, 2018.
Pikeville went 18-for-21 from the line on a relatively chilly afternoon from the field for both teams.
Boyd led the charge with 19 points, while Patterson was a spark off the bench again with 15. Jones dominated the glass with 14 rebounds, adding 12 points. Williams chipped in with 11 points. Boyd’s 3-pointer brought GC within a point at 52-51 before UPike pulled away.