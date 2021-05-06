Twenty-one softball players earned the distinction of first-team selection from the Mid-South Conference this spring.
Remarkably, four of them were members of the 2018 KHSAA state championship softball team at Scott County, now representing three different schools.
Meryn Livingston, a catcher, and Emily Jasper, an outfielder, were picked for the team from University of the Cumberlands. Middle infielder Carly Oliver of Georgetown College and utility player Sam Sims of Lindsey Wilson College joined them on the elite list.
Cumberlands set a school record for wins and finished its season with a No. 24 ranking in NAIA thanks to its five all-conference selections.
Livingston batted .326 with five home runs and 39 RBI. She also was chosen as the conference gold glove recipient behind the plate after not committing an error all season.
In addition to her .339 average, Jasper stole 26 bases in 30 attempts.
Oliver led the Tigers in every major category, hitting .430 with eight home runs and 40 RBI to go with 19 steals.
Sims batted .308 with nine stolen bases and eight RBI for Lindsey Wilson (37-7).
