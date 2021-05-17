The championship tradition continues for a pair of players who starred on Scott County softball’s 2014, 2016 and 2018 KHSAA title-winning teams.
Led by Kennedy Sullivan and Princess Valencia, Western Kentucky University secured its first NCAA tournament berth since 2015 and only the third in school history with a 13-4 win Saturday over UAB in the Conference USA championship game.
Western Kentucky (31-13) hit four runs, including Sullivan’s 13th of the season. Sullivan, who was also the Hilltoppers’ starting pitcher, banged out three of the team’s 17 hits.
Sullivan was named most valuable player of the tournament, while Valencia joined her as an all-tournament selection along with Brylee Hage, Paige Carter, Shelby Nunn and Kendall Smith for the Tops.
The Hilltoppers battled back from a 4-1 Thursday loss to top-seeded North Texas to knock out both Charlotte, 3-2, and North Texas, 4-2, on Friday to reach the final round.
Sullivan improved her record in the circle to 9-0 with 6 1/3 strong innings against Charlotte, striking out five. She also belted a double and had an RBI in the contest.
A home run by Sullivan and a run-producing pinch hit from Valencia keyed the revenge win over North Texas.
Valencia delivered one of WKU’s two hits in the Tops’ lone loss of the tournament, which was held on their home field.
Western Kentucky was assigned to the four-team subregional in Athens, Georgia, and will take on the host Georgia Bulldogs on Friday in the opening game of NCAAs.
