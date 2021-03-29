Neither sporting events nor family gatherings have been easily achieved in the past year, but Saturday’s softball game between Georgetown College and University of the Cumberlands made up for lost time.
Twelve seniors and juniors from the 2018 Scott County High School KHSAA state championship team went on to play in college, and one-third of that delegation was represented at the GC diamond over the weekend.
A four-game Mid-South Conference series featured Carly Oliver for the host Tigers and Meryn Livingston, Emily Jasper and Mackenzie Pawlak all representing the top-25 Patriots.
GC swept Friday’s doubleheader by margins of 4-2 and 6-2.
Oliver, GC’s shortstop and leadoff hitter, chalked up two hits, two runs and an RBI on the afternoon. Jasper matched Oliver with a pair of stolen bases after drawing a pair of walks, with Livingston started both games behind the plate for UC.
Cumberlands leveled the ledger Saturday with a pair of close triumphs, 3-2 in the opener an 8-6, eight-inning verdict in the nightcap.
Livingston’s RBI double staked the Patriots to a 1-0 lead in the second inning of game one. Oliver was the Tigers’ lone repeat hitter in that contest, going 2-for-4 with a double and another stolen base.
Another base hit and an RBI from Livingston contributed to Cumberlands’ 15-hit onslaught in the series finale.
Oliver has started all 22 games for Georgetown.
Her 29 hits, 26 runs scored, four home runs, seven doubles, two triples, 20 RBI and 11 steals either lead or share the top spot for the Tigers in each category. She is second on the club with a .392 batting average.
Frequently leading off the lineup, Jasper has been on that card in each of Cumberland’s first 36 games. She’s hitting .281 with 33 hits and 26 runs scored, the latter second on the Patriots’ roster, to go along with 17 stolen bases in 19 tries.
In 30 appearances, all but one of those as a starter, Livingston has batted .244 with two home runs, 17 RBI and eight doubles.
Pawlak is also on the roster after transferring from Pikeville but has not appeared in a game this season.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.