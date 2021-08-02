Leilani Valencia bet on herself in a manner that if not unprecedented was surely orthodox.
Signed, sealed and delivered to the Western Kentucky University softball program prior to the start of her senior softball season at Great Crossing High School, the player family and friends know on a nickname basis — Nani — had a change of heart.
In this era of increased athlete empowerment that has brought such changes as name/image/likeness marketability and less restrictive transfer options, Valencia decommitted and reopened her recruitment right around the time she was picking up her diploma.
“It’s basically jumping into the deep end blindfolded,” she admitted. “It’s a really rare thing. I don’t think I’ve ever heard of anybody that decommitted after they graduated from high school and went through the whole process again within a couple months.”
Her gamble paid off with a soft landing in the substantially colder but warm and welcoming neighborhood of a Big 10 powerhouse. Valencia committed to the University of Minnesota last week, and the school announced her signing on Monday.
Valencia, a two-time KHSAA state champion at Scott County before her all-state senior campaign at Great Crossing, will be eligible to play as a freshman in the 2021-22 season.
“You never knew what was going happen, but I knew as long as I trusted God and played my heart out that everything was going to work out the way it was supposed to,” Valencia said. “It just goes to show, don’t get devastated in the process. Don’t get down on yourself or think you’re running out of time, because trust me, I can attest, as long as you work hard and believe, anything can happen.”
A corner infielder and pitcher during her six-year high school career, Valencia is expected to play third base for the Golden Gophers.
Minnesota expressed interest early and often during Valencia’s national summer schedule with the Louisville Lady Sluggers U18 program. She visited campus in mid-July and said it felt like home.
“It was just a really strong and awesome relationship. Their coaches are awesome,” Valencia said. “Getting on campus just sealed the deal. I thought this is where I could see myself. I just loved the school.”
Valencia initially signed with Western Kentucky expecting to reunite with two of her former Scott County teammates, sister Princess Valencia and Kennedy Sullivan. By early summer, both veteran players departed Bowling Green and enrolled at the University of Kentucky.
Sullivan will continue her sensational career after three stellar seasons as a pitcher and designated hitter for the Hilltoppers. The elder Valencia has retired from the game and plans to focus on a future in law school.
Those developments left the third member of that titanic trio, who missed her crucial junior year of recruiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wondering if she had left some larger opportunities on the table.
“Basically, it was just a gut feeling. My sister and Kennedy leaving did have a lot to do with it. I was really excited to get to play with Princess again, sharing the experience we did in high school together and winning a state championship, which was awesome,” Valencia said. “(Their) leaving gave me kind of the extra push that I don’t think this is right for me. I had my family’s support and my team’s support, so I just went with my gut. I’m excited how things turned out.”
Valencia batted .512 with eight home runs and 41 RBI, all team highs, and led Great Crossing to the region semifinals this past spring. Playing for 18U Sluggers-Huecker, she hit .457 with nine bombs and 36 runs knocked in against elite competition in her age group.
She previously played for the Sluggers’ 16U program.
“When I committed to WKU, because of COVID, it just ruined a lot of things in many ways. Other schools didn’t get to see me play,” Valencia said of her second thoughts. “Western had already seen me play and knew what type of player I was. It was hard getting looks at the time. Western was awesome, and I was like, ‘This is where I want to go.’
“The way the cards turned out it just didn’t end up being for me. Thankfully we were able to play this summer again, and I was able to get out there and get some interest from bigger schools. I never knew who was going to reach out, but I’m glad it did work out the way it did.”
Valencia said her parents, Ruben and Melissa, and Sluggers 18U coach Jim Huecker were supportive of her decision from start to finish and instrumental in keeping her eyes on the prize.
“It was a lot of stress to decommit, not knowing am I even going to get looks from other schools?” Valencia said. “I just had to have confidence and play how I know I can play, and I’m just glad it worked out and led me to Minnesota.”
As is often the case with football and basketball, summer showcases tend to yield softball players their most impressive offers.
Tournaments such as Colorado 18U Future Stars around the Fourth of July serve as scouting combines that are unlike anything a player encounters in her home state.
“High school softball is one thing. It’s awesome. It really is. But travel is a different environment. You’re traveling the country, but it’s not for vacation. You’re putting in hard work. You prepare your whole life for travel,” Valencia said. “It’s a little bit more pressure I would say, but it’s cool to be able to show those schools who wouldn’t come to Kentucky on an average high school day. I love all the memories and the stuff that comes with it.”
Minnesota is a different environment than Kentucky in countless ways, not the least of which are the harsh, lingering winters.
The Golden Gophers, who went to the College World Series in 2019 and qualified for their 15th NCAA tournament in 2021, play much of February and March on the road in warmer climes.
“They were showing me all the gear they give the players, and it was parkas, jackets, everything,” Valencia said with a laugh. “For spring training they go to Florida, and they travel a lot. I’m a person who loves traveling and who loves the cold, so it was a couple more things that played into like, ‘This is a perfect fit for me.’”
Hockey is king on campus. Valencia was impressed to see that Minnesota has separate rinks for its men’s and women’s programs.
Valencia, who plans to study biology and hopes to enter the medical field, senses a chance to help softball stay on its own upward trajectory. Minnesota won four Big Ten titles in five years between 2014 and 2018,
“They’re really good. The competitive environment they have, I see myself fitting in perfectly. They compete for championships. They make it to the NCAA tournament every year, and they made to the World Series a couple years ago,” Valencia said.
“It’s a place I want to be. I want to help them compete. I want to be part of a team that goes to the World Series and help contribute to that in any way I can. I’ll have a chance to compete for those elite championships and things like that. That’s the big thing for me is I want to go to school that’s just as competitive as I am.”
Competitive and flavored with fearlessness, in this case.
