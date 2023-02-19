Scott County boys' basketball needed a thumbs-up from the fickle fist of fate four times in nine days.
Then, and only then, could the Cards lay claim to the far more favorable third seed as opposed to being slotted fourth in the upcoming 42nd District tournament.
When that dramatic series of events tipped off, your odds might have been better to break even with a parlay of prop bets on the Super Bowl.
Step one was a victory at home on Feb. 7 over Bryan Station, the one team SC had a chance to catch in the district standings.
It took a double-digit comeback, a couple of miraculous calls and a pair of four-minute overtime periods, but SC held up its end of the bargain, 78-74.
Mind you, that was the only installment of the sequence in which Scott County controlled any aspect of its own destiny.
Next was a game of hurry-up-and-wait to see if Bryan Station — still two games ahead in the loss column — would cooperate by losing to Lexington rivals Henry Clay and Frederick Douglass.
With those opponents at opposite ends of the standings, one seemed probable and the other a prayer. But last-place Henry Clay provided the pennies from heaven with a 64-56 triumph over Bryan Station on Saturday.
Frederick Douglass buttoned up the third detail by completing its undefeated regular season Tuesday with a 86-63 romp over Station, leaving the Cards and Defenders knotted at 3-5 and ticketed for the fourth and final recourse.
Yes, the dreaded coin flip.
Thanks to their head-to-head split during the season, SC and Station met at high noon Wednesday before the district seeding meeting to break their tie with pocket change.
That heavy metal played a sweet tune for the Cards, who won the toss and advanced directly to the semifinals at Douglass next Wednesday, Feb. 22.
No. 3 Scott County (10-19) will square off with No. 2 Sayre (18-11) with berths in both Friday's final and next week's 11th Region tournament at stake.
Both regular-season meetings were tight in the closing minutes, with the Spartans earning a sweep by scores of 57-46 and 69-60. Those were the first and second win ever for Sayre over SC.
If the Cards can turn it around, they will punch a ticket to regions for the first time since winning their fourth consecutive title in 2020.
The road is much tougher for No. 4 Bryan Station (10-17), which now must avenge its two prior losses to No. 5 Henry Clay (14-14).
Whichever team wins that quarterfinal gets minimal turnaround time before taking on host and No. 1 Frederick Douglass (25-2) in Tuesday's semi.
The championship game is set for Friday, Feb. 24.
Scott County is acquainted with that long road on the girls' side. SC (8-17) will take on Sayre (13-14) at 6 p.m. Monday in a rematch of last year's quarterfinal, won by the Spartans.
SC and Sayre split their two meetings this winter, with the Lady Cards enjoying a 65-58 edge in Lexington before dropping the rematch, 63-58, in Georgetown.
No. 1 Frederick Douglass (18-8) awaits the quarterfinal final survivor on Tuesday. No. 2 Henry Clay (17-10) takes on No. 3 Bryan Station (11-16) with the other region berth at stake Wednesday.
The girls' final tips off the Feb. 24 championship doubleheader at 6 p.m,
A coin flip also affected Great Crossing's assignment in the 41st District boys' tournament, although thanks to their third consecutive undefeated regular season in the grouping, the Warhawks weren't involved in that tiebreaker.
Frankfort won the call for the No. 3 seed at Franklin County's expense, relegating the No. 4 Flyers (10-16) to a Monday quarterfinal against No. 5 Frankfort Christian (11-18).
No. 1 GC (24-5) will take on the winner of that one at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. All games are at Western Hills High School.
Wednesday's boys' semifinal features No. 2 Western Hills (15-10) and No. 3 Frankfort (14-12). The winner moves on to regions as well as the Friday night title game.
Great Crossing is the defending champion and didn't win a district game by fewer than 14 points this season.
For the fourth consecutive year, Great Crossing is seeded second in the girls' bracket. GC (18-11) will take on No. 3 Western Hills (15-13) at 6 p.m, Wednesday in the semifinals.
The Lady Warhawks are 3-0 all-time in that round and have never lost to a district opponent other than top-seeded Franklin County, which has won the tourney nine years running and owns a 75-game district win streak.
Franklin County (23-6) takes on Frankfort (12-17) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Championships are a girls/boys doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 24.