Defense and special teams became the darlings of every football analyst discussing playoff games for a reason.
Offense is where more things can go wrong at this point on our trip around the sun. Fickle footing and frostbitten fingers rarely fail to become factors, no matter how much talent you wield or what newfangled or tried-and-true formation you employ.
That's been the conundrum for county teams and everyone else in the state the past few seasons dealing with star-studded Frederick Douglass, which drops in on Scott County for the rivals' fourth consecutive district championship clash on Friday night.
Kickoff between the Cardinals (7-0) and Broncos (5-1) is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets to the battle for Class 5A District 6 supremacy are limited to participants' family, but the game may be viewed with a monthly subscription to NFHS Network with a free audio simulcast at news-graphic.com.
Frederick Douglass scored five of its nine touchdowns last week via kick, interception or fumble returns in a 62-21 first-round victory over Great Crossing. Scott County set up the annual dream match-up with a 63-12 rout of Grant County, all achieved on the ground in a perfect 9-for-9 night for the Cardinals' offense.
It's been tougher sledding against the Broncos since the Cards' one-sided sweep in Douglass' inaugural season of 2017. FD owns three of the four victories since then, holding SC to zero, 10 and 14 points.
“The biggest thing for me this week is not winning and losing,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “We've won a lot of games, and we've lost a lot of games. I just didn't feel last year that either game we played very well on offense, and I run the offense. So it's my job to get the offense to play better.”
Penalties, fumbled snaps and problems in the rarely used punting game sank the Cardinals' hopes early in those contests.
Douglass delivered a similar first-round knockout in last week's district semifinal, scoring 19 points in the first six minutes without any output from its offense.
The Broncos unleashed the speed and acrobatics of Division I-bound wide receivers Dane Key (24 receptions, 374 yards, nine touchdowns) and Dekel Crowdus (17 catches, 195 yards, seven scores) later in the game, turning a 26-14 tussle late in the first half into a running-clock affair by the end of the third quarter.
For the third consecutive season, that attack is orchestrated by a new, talented transfer quarterback. Samuel Cornett (63-for-95, 906 yards, 19 TD, five interceptions) has been on the money since North Hardin picked off four passes in the Broncos' 19-17, last-second loss on opening night.
With UK signee Jager Burton leading the way in the trenches, Cornett has enjoyed plenty of time to throw, and Darius Neal (71 rushes, 530 yards, eight TD) ample room to roam.
Since hard-earned wins over the Class 6A trio of Bryan Station, George Rogers Clark and Ryle in the first month of the season, Scott County's offense has overwhelmed the district.
The Cardinals have piled up 193 points in the past three games, and that's with a continuous clock reigning over the second half in each contest.
Leading rusher Montago Jones (108 carries, 737 yards, seven TD) saw his first action in seven weeks — due to an ankle injury, then a series of COVID-19 cancellations — in last week's win.
Jaxon Saylor also returned to the lineup from an identical break with a pair of scores, but it was Jeremy Hamilton with three first-quarter rushing touchdowns and four in all who hit the ignition switch for the Cards. And Campton Martin (50 carries, 396 yards, 12 TD) has found the end zone more often than any other SC back.
Consistently moving the ball on the ground has been an issue for Scott County against Frederick Douglass in recent times. That's the reason McKee uncharacteristically elected to throw the ball on first down to start each of SC's first six series against Grant County.
Zane Patton (24-for-47, 483 yards, six TD, one interception) has managed the offense efficiently in his senior season. As is the Cards' custom, play action deep strikes have been his bread and butter, primarily to Paul Garner and Kam Lay.
“We've got to complete some passes this week,” McKee said. “I thought Zane was off early (against Grant County). He got on the panic button, He overthrew the guy on the first play of the game, threw the wheel route and tried to hit a light pole with it. Then we threw a hitch out there and got him calmed down, and he looked good after that. Those wide-open guys are hard not to overthrow. Clay (McKee) was probably the best at it.”
As for those defenses that likely will determine Friday's winner, they go about their business in similar fashion, swarming three, four or even more tacklers to the ball and taking full advantage of sacks, or takeaways.
A.J. Young's 45 tackles for Scott County are the highest total for either team. Cade Tackett and Elijah Adams each have 41 stops.
Leaders in those crucial negative play categories are Martin (six interceptions) and Isaac Krebs (seven tackles for loss). Kevin Herbert also has emerged as a notorious run-stuffer who can get after the quarterback.
Five turnovers by Great Crossing and the points Frederick Douglass produced from them actually were a fairly standard night for the Broncos. They've returned an astonishing eight fumbles for touchdowns in the abbreviated season.
Nine different players have accounted for the Broncos' 11 interceptions, with two going the distance for scores. Ty Bryant, Romarion Warner and Davis Joyner are players to watch.
GC's 21 points matched Ballard for the most this season against Frederick Douglass. Only six times in their short history have the Broncos given up more points, and three of them were against the Cardinals.
It's a rivalry of geographical convenience, similar to Lafayette during the Walker Wood, Jedrick Wills and Landon Young era, and Henry Clay before that. Lexington's best team of the moment typically pays Scott County the compliment of slapping its bull's-eye on the Cards.
The Broncos have taken the rhetoric to an arguably unprecedented level from their school's inception, labeling SC “The Team Up North” rather than uttering the name that has become synonymous with large-school grid success in this area for two decades.
Two cancellations of the regular-season contest because of coronavirus did nothing to ease any of those tensions.
Rather than dwell on the possible ramifications of playing another state title contender so early in the playoffs, McKee emphasized the achievements to date. The perfect regular season and a 13th consecutive first-round playoff win, all under adverse circumstances, have secured this team's place in history no matter how Black Friday turns out.
“That's something to really be proud of, the longevity and the loyalty of the people that have helped us do it,” he said. “Coach (Scott) Willard, Coach Monty (McIntyre), Coach (Dan) Volpe, Dickie Rawdon have been here all 13 years, so that's something that's really good.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.