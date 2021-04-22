A gauntlet of six games against other the state’s other softball superpowers clearly served Great Crossing nicely in its 41st District debut Tuesday at Frankfort.
The Warhawks needed only three innings to make quick work of the Panthers, piling up nine runs in the top of third to polish off a 16-0 whitewashing by way of the mercy rule.
Kendall Meade belted a home run and Layne Ogle tripled twice to headline a 15-hit fusillade for the Warhawks (4-3, 1-0), ranked No. 20 in the latest statewide coaches’ poll.
Delani Sullivan went 3-for-3, logged three of GC’s 11 stolen bases and scored three runs. Camryn Lookadoo, Brooklynn Booth and Riley McAllister each added two hits, with Lookadoo and McAllister registering three RBI apiece.
Eighth-grader Brenna Parker didn’t allow a base runner until the third and final frame, when Yani Jackson doubled for Frankfort (3-6, 0-3). Parker struck out eight and walked only one.
Six consecutive Warhawks reached base in a five-run first, including Ogle’s triple and Meade’s homer in succession. Sullivan’s aggression on the base paths started the commotion — she stole second and third after her one-out single and scored the first GC run on a passed ball.
It was more than enough support for Parker, who let only Panthers put the ball in play once through the first two innings.
A walk and two steals by Lookadoo set the table for Sullivan’s RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Bianca Ward to make it 7-0 in the second.
The bottom third of GC’s order ignited the titanic third inning. Booth walked ahead of back-to-back singles by Cadee Baker and McAllister. Lookadoo doubled twice and McAllister smacked a pair of singles to headline that hit parade. Sullivan and Ward legged out consecutive infield hits. Nani Valencia contributed an RBI groundout.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.