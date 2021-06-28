Three players stepped on the court for all 29 games of Eastern Kentucky University’s record-shattering 2020-21 men’s basketball season.
Two of them are athletes whose accomplishments Scott County High School fans can recite chapter and verse.
A year apart in age but forever linked by their district, region and state tournament exploits, Michael Moreno and Cooper Robb continue to write history together after reuniting last winter in Richmond.
Moreno enjoyed a breakout sophomore season for the Colonels, while Robb stepped seamlessly into coach A.W. Hamilton’s system as a hard-nosed guard after transferring from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
“It’s awesome,” Moreno said. “It was interesting to see how our games grew in the two years we spent apart. He’s got a year under his belt in this system, and he’s confident again. We’re just going to keep rolling like we always have been since we were kids.”
Scott County legends Hamilton, Moreno and Robb were under the same Royal Spring Middle School roof last week at Hamilton’s annual basketball camp for area youth.
A two-time state runner-up and Mr. Basketball finalist, Moreno surpassed 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds at SC before signing with Hamilton and EKU.
Although he spent much of his high school career in the low post, Moreno’s size is better suited to the wing in NCAA Division I. To the surprise of nobody who is familiar with his talent and work ethic, Moreno has emerged as one of the nation’s most prolific 3-point shooters.
“Michael Moreno, and Coach Hicks and I talked about this a lot, is a big-time shooter, Freshman year he was coming off two foot surgeries and had a big jump to make just to get healthy,” Hamilton said. “Last year he was second in the country in 3-point field goal percentage. That’s incredible.
“He hit more than 60 threes. So this year it’s, ‘OK, why don’t we hit 80? Why not hit 90?’ And then let’s see what happens if he gets in the best shape of his life. There’s no telling how good he can be.”
Robb’s 41 threes ranked third on the EKU roster. In terms of percentage, his proficiency fell shy of where it was during his lesser playing time at Charlotte, but he compensated by standing toe-to-toe with every opponent’s most explosive player and giving that star fits.
“I thought last year in the OVC, Cooper Robb was the best defender in the league,” Hamilton said. “You look back at our High Point game, he set an EKU record for most steals in a game with eight. He’s an incredible defender, but he’s an incredible competitor.
“And I love what he’s doing this offseason. We lost our last game, and he didn’t play his best, but he’s been in the gym every day since, shooting on the gun, getting up extra work. He’s going to have a breakout season for us offensively. He was good last year offensively for us, but I think he’ll be great this year.”
EKU lost its other everyday player, OVC freshman of the year Wendell Green Jr., to Auburn via the transfer portal. Lexington’s Tre King, the team’s second-leading scorer and top rebounder, also moved on to Georgetown (University in D.C., not the college).
A flood of incoming talent includes Braxton Beverly and Iran Bennett, both of whom played for Hamilton at Hargrave Military Academy. EKU went from a team dominated by underclassmen in its final OVC season to what will be an average age of 22.5 years in its ASUN rise.
“We’ve got a great team, a lot of older guys. The chemistry is already there. People have already proven themselves at other schools. They’ve played with Coach, so they know what to expect,” Robb said. “Anything less than a conference championship for us, we’re going to feel like we fell short. That’s our expectation right now, and we haven’t even had but one team practice.”
Moreno, entering his third season as a starter, admitted that he feels like “the kid” next to North Carolina State transfer Beverly, Marshall acquisition Bennett and others.
“That can benefit us in so many different ways. A few games that we had probably could have gone the other way if we had that experience and maturity,” Moreno said.
“I think as a team we want to win the conference first season and make it into the tournament. It’s going to be tough, but I think we have a great shot and the pieces in place to do that.”
