Georgetown College announced Friday that vice president for athletics Brian Evans, after 18 years of dedicated service, has accepted the position of vice president for athletics at Paul Quinn College in Dallas, Texas.
The current assistant athletics director for compliance, Kimberly H. Chandler, a 2010 alumna, will serve as interim athletic director for GC.
"Brian Evans is leaving an extraordinary legacy of success at Georgetown College, ensuring that our athletes succeed both on the playing field and in the classroom,” GC president Rosemary Allen said.
“He has led the athletic program with creativity, dedication and love for our students and coaches. We are so grateful for everything he has brought to the college, and we know he will continue to do great things as he embarks on this new mission.”
Evans started his career at Georgetown in 2005 as director of development before moving into the role of vice president for diversity and inclusion, where he served until leading the Georgetown College athletic program in 2012.
It was a landmark hiring for GC, where Evans was the first and continued to be the only African American serving in the role of vice president for athletics outside of a historically black college or university in Kentucky.
Under Evans' leadership, Georgetown Athletics produced more than 1,000 academic all-conference athletes, hundreds of NAIA academic All-Americans, and 50 All-American Athletes with two National Players of the Year in Men's Basketball and three NAIA Hall of Fame inductees.
Georgetown athletics grew to 21 varsity teams, winning 17 conference titles and two national championship titles in men's basketball during Evans’ tenure.
“This is such a bittersweet moment for me as I make this transition into my new role at Paul Quinn, as I cannot help but think about all of the great memories and relationships that I have built during my tenure,” Evans said.
“Georgetown has played such an integral role in my development as a professional. The staff and coaches here at Georgetown are second to none, and I will miss them each dearly.
“At the same time, I am excited to get to work with more amazing people at Paul Quinn, in particular President Sorrell, aka Prez. He is such an innovative and progressive leader that I will get to work with and learn from in this next chapter.
“I want to thank the faculty, staff, and incredible student-athletes at Georgetown for an amazing 18 years. In closing, a special thank you Dr. Allen and our board for all of your support through this process.”