There’s a reason preseason baseball exhibition games exist, and more often than not, coaches and teams are relieved to erase them from the ledger as soon as the final out is recorded.
Saturday afternoon was one of those experiences for Scott County, which led Collins until the fourth inning but saw seven errors, five hit batsmen and countless wild pitches and passed balls add up to an 18-6 loss at Sutton Field.
Scott County won its previous scrimmage over North Laurel by a 11-run margin, but the expected ups and downs from a young lineup with minimal varsity experience were evident.
Andrew Willhite, Luke Colvin, Connor Ramsey, Aiden Lopez, Jaxon Saylor and Campton Martin accounted for the Cardinals’ six hits. Ethan Miracle joined Colvin, Saylor and Martin with RBIs.
SC battled back from an early 3-0 deficit to tie it in the bottom of the second inning. The Cards then snagged a modest 5-4 advantage after three before the Titans tallied five runs in the fourth and nine in the fifth to put it away.
Ramsey struck out the side in the top of the first frame but was sabotaged by two errors, a walk, a hit by pitch, a wild pitch and two passed balls prior to that. Collins collected a 3-0 lead without the benefit of a base hit.
Willhite hustled out a leadoff single to ignite the Cards’ response. The Titans also had control struggles, hitting Zane Patton with a pitch and advancing Willhite with two balls to the backstop prior to Colvin’s sacrifice fly.
Miracle cut the lead to one run with an RBI groundout.
After Evan MacCallum worked a scoreless top of the second for SC, the Cards pulled even when Ramsey reached on an error and Lopez and Saylor roped consecutive singles. Thomas Feickert drew a walk before Scott County left the bases loaded.
Another hit batsman and two stolen bases set the table for Collins’ go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the third. SC stormed back in the bottom of that frame for its lone lead of the day.
Colvin singled with one out, followed by Miracle’s walk. Joseph Garrison advanced the runners with a groundout, setting up a line drive by Chase Grigsby that was a problem for both the pitcher and second baseman’s gloves on its path to the outfield, plating a pair.
Collins scored its five runs in the fourth on only two hits.
Scott County pitchers struck out nine, with Garrison joining Ramsey as a repeat performer. Half of Collins’ 18 runs were unearned.
Two local teams christen their seasons at home this week. Great Crossing baseball hosts Boyle County on Monday. Scott County softball has a home contest with Tates Creek on Tuesday.
