Dates, location and times are almost guaranteed to change during this fluid, frazzled chapter of history, but the valiant attempt to play a 2020-21 high school basketball season begins this week.
There's no shortage of scheduled action for county programs. Scott County and Great Crossing boys' and girls' teams are scheduled to play 11 games between Tuesday and Saturday.
The vast majority of those contests will be played on the road, with only parents permitted to purchase tickets at this point due to COVID-19.
Concerns about the virus led the KHSAA to postpone the scheduled start of the season six weeks from its original date of Nov. 23.
Three of the county's teams will tip off Tuesday night, with the Scott County girls hosting fellow 11th Region contender Paul Laurence Dunbar.
The varsity game is set for 7:30 p.m. It is available along with all other SC and GC games through a $10.99-per-month subscription to NFHS Network.
Both boys' teams face challenging Tuesday openers on the road. Scott County goes to Madison Central, where the Indians are considered one of the 11th Region's preseason favorites. The Cards, of course, are four-time defending champions and figure to be a factor as always.
Great Crosssing will unveil four new starters when it drops in on defending 12th Region champion West Jessamine.
There will be single road games Wednesday (Scott County girls at George Rogers Clark) and Thursday (Great Crossing boys at Frederick Douglass) involving local teams.
Great Crossing girls open their season at home Friday night against Rowan County, while the Scott County boys travel to 42nd District rival Henry Clay.
The SC girls' gauntlet of three games in four nights against Sweet 16 contenders wraps up Friday night with a trip to Franklin County. The Flyers edged the Cards in last season's 11th Region title game, ending Scott County's two-year reign.
SC boys wrap up their jam-packed opening week with a trip to the historic Mason County Fieldhouse on Saturday evening.
Saturday is also a busy day and night at GC. The Warhawk girls will host Bryan Station at 2:30, followed by the boys at 7:30 versus Madison Central.
Oh, and if you're already wondering about week two, it starts with a bang. Great Crossing hosts Scott County on Monday, Jan. 11 in a boys' showdown to open the Birds' Nest Broadcasting Network schedule.
Barring COVID cancellations, all teams plan to play a full schedule of between 25 and 30 games, with this year's Sweet 16 tournaments scheduled for the final week of March and first week of April.
