What everyone in the county – fair to say the state and nation too – hopes is a once-in-a-lifetime high school preseason is almost over.
We've made it to week one of what Scott County and Great Crossing hope will be eight under the Friday Night Lights, plus playoffs, in this most unusual 2020 campaign.
SC gets to set the tone at Birds' Nest Stadium with the annual contest against its former longtime district rival, Bryan Station. GC makes the short trip to Falling Springs Park in Versailles for a date with Woodford County.
Both games are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff with significant limits on spectator attendance. Scott County's game and all varsity home games for both programs this season will be simulcast on NFHS Network (video for a $10.99 monthly subscription fee) and news-graphic.com (free streaming audio).
With only three weeks of full team workouts under everyone's belt, razor-sharp attention to detail and mid-season form might not be the rule. But it's real, full-contact football, and that's all any of the stakeholders dared to daydream about during a COVID-19 ordeal that is past six months and counting.
“I just know that so many of the kids on our team were craving something positive to do, some place to go, another role model or role models to be around on a daily basis,” said Scott County coach Jim McKee, who begins the 24th season of a wildly successful tenure that includes more than 200 wins and a state title. “So it's really been good. The interaction with the kids has been rewarding to me as a coach and really just continues to fuel my desire that I love coaching and want to keep doing it for a long time.”
With the exception of one loss in 2014, Scott County has dominated the annual series against Bryan Station for two decades. The Cards have averaged 47 points per game in their current six-game winning streak over the Defenders.
The Warhawks' inaugural meeting with the Yellow Jackets was competitive through the end of the third quarter before Woodford waltzed away with a 37-14 victory last September. Great Crossing figures to be a year older, wiser, bigger and stronger at most positions on the field in year two.
It's a new year with universal challenges for every team in the state. That could be seen as an advisory to expect the unexpected, at least until everyone finds their footing.
“I don't have much to compare it to, being my first season, but I'm grateful for the coaching staff that I have,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “We sit down, we meet, we look at the best possible and safest options. I think our coaching staff has done an excellent job pulling together. Some of us have had to work extra hours and do a little extra stuff. It's just allowed us, with being a new head coach, to grow together in this time of need for everyone.”
It is unusual if not unprecedented for any team's initial regular-season game to mark the first time it's had a chance to hit somebody in a different-colored uniform all summer.
Scott County's customary exhibition game against Louisville Central was shelved due to the pandemic. Great Crossing traveled to Madison Southern and Bourbon County for scrimmages last season before everything began to count.
'I think the biggest difference is in a normal preseason we have a little bit more time to ensure we got the right people in the right spots, which is a critical element of having a good football team,” McKee said, “So it's going to be important for our staff that when he hit the field, we have all the right people in the right spots.”
SC reloads with a relatively small senior class of 15 out of 99 total players in the program. Senior quarterback Zane Patton worked his way through the system as Cade McKee's two-year understudy and knows the Cards' tried-and-true system well.
Jaxon Saylor is poised to take over as the Cards' featured back after accumulating more than 12 yards per carry in spot duty. Saylor's junior classmate, Jeremy Hamilton, who already holds a Division I offer from Cincinnati, is expected to play all-purpose receiver in the Glenn Covington mold as a two-way starter.
They'll work behind an offensive line with headliners Jonathan Berry, a 270-pound senior an D1 prospect, and 265-pound junior center Ethan Miracle.
As always, the Cards have a cadre of new starters who served in apprentice roles as sophomore and/or juniors. The protracted preseason, heavy on conditioning but lighter than usual on running actual plays in game situations, leaves a few of them learning on the fly,
“People are resilient,” McKee said with an almost audible shrug. “America is resilient. Scott County Cardinals are resilient. You've got to roll with the punches.”
The defense, led as usual by coach Monty McIntyre, is the more experienced side for SC. Cade Tackett, Campton Martin, Kevin Herbert, A.J. Young, Spencer Wood and Hamilton all have been part of the Cards' regular rotation.
Off-season recruiting headlines left no secrets about Great Crossing's player to watch. It's quarterback and safety Kalib Perry, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior who holds offers from Virginia, West Virginia, Cincinnati and Boston College.
The Warhawks switched to a triple-option offense in the middle of last season to take better advantage of Perry's skill set as a runner, and they improved dramatically in the process. The move also helped GC unearth a fullback of the present and future in Kaspen Colbert, still just a sophomore.
After facing eyebrow-raising size and experience deficits last season, Great Crossing had no choice but to focus on the weight room and conditioning this spring and summer. It was a twist of fate that could help the Warhawks in the long run.
“We've been right here on the front lines of this whole pandemic really in just dealing with all the guidelines week in and week out,” Bowling said. “ Anybody you talk to in athletics, in administration, in the school buildings, it's a day-by-day process, and we tried to translate to our kids to keep them patient.”
Running back Levi Whalen and receiver Caleb Shively bring back the most offensive experience from a small senior delegation.
Mason Wiley, Tre Combs and Chase Little are second-year mainstays along with Perry on defense.
With two games lopped off the top of the schedule, it won't be a long wait for rivalry games. Next week's “Battle of the Birds” launches the Class 5A playoff push for both teams. Scott County hosts Frederick Douglass the following week.
“Of course we're anxious,” McKee said of the departure from a season's conventional cadence. “Football coaches are planners. Coaches have planned out what they want to do in November when they haven't even done the first week in July. For the most part I think everybody's landed on their feet, and it's a good scenario for most schools.”
“In a weird way it's been a great scenario for us, and we're just happy to hopefully get to move forward,” Bowling added. “We have that mentality we're just ready to attack. We're ready to get our helmets on and get rolling.”