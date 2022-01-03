Postseason honors continue to roll in for both county football teams, highlighted by a pair of first-team selections to the Louisville Courier-Journal all-state first team.
Great Crossing linebacker Kalib Perry and Scott County offensive tackle Jon Thompson each picked up that honor when the team was announced in mid-December.
Perry was the first-ever pick to the first team for third-year GC, while Thompson gives SC a round total of 20.
Scott County defensive back Jeremy Hamilton joined the duo as a second-team selection,
Additionally, Perry was named to the Lexington Herald-Leader Class of the Commonwealth squad, celebrating the top seniors in the state.
Perry reaped the recognition from both publications only days after signing with the University of Tennessee.
In three years, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound all-purpose star set just about every yardage, scoring and tackling record in the relatively young Great Crossing record book. Perry's senior campaign featured a team-high 85 tackles, including 9½ for loss.
He also accumulated 405 all-purpose yards on offense with three touchdowns and added a special teams score.
Under Perry's leadership, GC improved from 1-10 his sophomore season to 8-3 as a senior.
SC swept a pair of close games against GC this past autumn, more notably the opening round of the district playoffs, with Thompson as the mainstay of an offense heavily impacted by injuries and personnel changes throughout the season.
SC averaged just over 300 yards per game of total offense with Thompson, a 5-foot-10, 260-pound senior, as a lead blocker for freshman quarterback Andrew Hickey and a cadre of backs, four of whom gained between 337 and 618 yards over the 11-game schedule.
Thompson's choices to continue his football career include Centre, Lindsey Wilson and Maryville.
Hamilton was a four-year defensive starter and an all-purpose standout for the Cardinals. Hamilton made 48 tackles and locked down the secondary. On offense, Hamilton, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior, was responsible for 875 yards and 12 total touchdowns as a runner and receiver.
Collegiate offers to Hamilton include Louisville and Eastern Kentucky.
