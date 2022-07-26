The second annual Faith and Football camp was held in Marshall Park on July 22nd. The event had an attendance of about 60 youth football players kicking, running drills, and learning how to block properly. 

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and included a short devotion lead by Ethan Gossage, a starting lineman at Campbellsville University.

