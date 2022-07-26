The second annual Faith and Football camp was held in Marshall Park on July 22nd. The event had an attendance of about 60 youth football players kicking, running drills, and learning how to block properly.
The event ran from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and included a short devotion lead by Ethan Gossage, a starting lineman at Campbellsville University.
Chad Little, the organizer of the event, said he had wanted to do something like it for a while before he started the event last year. Little has coached teams in the Scott County Youth Football League for 17 years and is on the board of directors. The camp came after a week that included several days of camps for kids participating in the SCYF league in the fall. Little said that 325 kids are currently registered for the fall season.
Several current and former local high school players assisted with the camp, from both high schools, as well as Georgetown College kicker Chris Cline, who helped with kicking. Many were members of Central Church, which sponsored the event.