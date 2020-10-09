DRY RIDGE - It had been a relatively quiet season for Jeremy Hamilton, two-way junior star for Scott County football, since he received his first Division I offer from the University of Cincinnati over the summer.
With two of the Cardinals’ top four running backs home nursing sprained ankles, the six-foot, 180-pound halfback and safety with a penchant for hitting like a Peterbilt truck decided Friday night would be a good time to mash the gas.
Hamilton scored a natural hat trick of first-half touchdowns – runs of 10 and 17 yards, then a 44-yard interception return – and revved up SC’s 62-14 rout of Grant County.
“I believe it’s our second district win, so it’s a good job by us and puts us in a good spot.” Hamilton said.
Campton Martin needed all of a minute and 56 seconds to collect the first two touchdowns of the night for SC (5-0 overall, 2-0 district) from 20 and 24 yards out.
Luke Colvin, Haaden Jones and Jackson Albensi each added a score on the ground in the absence of bruising fullback Montago Jones and Jaxon Saylor, a halfback who makes a living on the left edge.
“I just kind of felt more like myself tonight,” Hamilton said. “I was just running my hardest out there. Jaxon and Tago were hurt, so I had to pick it up.”
Martin (six carries, 83 yards) and Colvin (eight for 66) led the by-committee attack for the Cardinals, who averaged 11 yards per offensive play against the overmatched Braves (2-3, 1-2).
“Neither one were available, so somebody else has got to step in there,” SC coach Jim McKee said of the missing pieces. “We’ve had a really good week from a total program standpoint. I think we got everybody in on defense, and just about everybody on offense.”
Grant County has carved out a niche for not punting and always trying for the onside kick.
It’s a strategy that frequently set up SC at midfield or better throughout the evening. Yeoman efforts by Conner Knipp (128 passing yards, two one-yard rushing TDs) and tireless Logan Sutherland (35 carries, 180 yards) prevented a complete whitewashing.
“Their quarterback throws the ball well,” McKee said. “Number three (Sutherland) is a good player.”
After the Cards recovered the Braves’ opening squib, Patton bootlegged for 35 yards on SC’s initial play from scrimmage. Martin then raced to the end zone.
Jonathan Thompson’s stop of Sutherland and three consecutive incomplete passes gift-wrapped SC’s next series with a start at the Grant County 25. Martin swept into the end zone on third-and-nine, giving him a dozen total touchdowns on the season.
Nikolas Dionne’s kick return gave the Braves decent field position for their next foray, but A.J. Young snagged an underthrown ball from Knipp and scooted 17 yards to the Grant County 36.
Patton found Martin for 16 yards on the next play before three different backs – Colvin, Haaden Jones and Hamilton – polished off the drive. It was 20-0 with 7:40 still remaining in the opening quarter.
“We knew they had a good quarterback and some good wide receivers, and we know they would try to throw it,” Hamilton said of SC’s early defensive stands. “So we just had to read our keys and play it straight.”
There was a brief lull for Scott County from there until early in the second quarter.
Knipp’s 50-yard strike to Dionne set up his first quarterback sneak to put Grant County on the board with 4:19 remaining in the first.
The Braves then recovered one of their patented onside kicks. A dropped pass on fourth down made it go for naught.
Consecutive holding penalties led to Martin’s punt – the only one for either team – to end the next series.
“Other than that we were pretty clean on the penalty aspect of things,” said McKee, whose Cards cut that number to seven after double-digit flags in wins over Great Crossing and Ryle.
Kevin Herbert and Cayden Marshall combined to sack Knipp and end the Braves’ ensuing possession, setting up another four-headed journey to the end zone. Patton (nine yards), Haaden Jones (two), Martin (11) and Hamilton (16) covered the distance. Jacob Bange’s kick made it 27-8.
Just over a minute later, with Grant County in chuck-and-pray mode on third-and-15 from its own 8, Hamilton exacted the toll.
“At first, when I saw the ball in the air, I wasn’t really sure how to react to it. I had my right had on my man, and I was thinking what I needed to do, and I just threw my hands up and caught the ball,” Hamilton said. “And as soon as I had the ball, I knew I had to cut where all my blockers were, and I kept telling ‘em to go, go.”
Hamilton pancaked one would-be tackler at the 5, then another as he launched over the goal line.
Colvin’s own 18-yard rush set up his 24-yard scoring ramble, untouched, with 4:06 left in the half.
SC put together a goal-line stand after Knipp dropped a 51-yard dime to Carson Bick. Cade Tackett stopped Sutherland at the 1 on the fourth down.
Just in case you thought the Cards were a grind-it-out bunch, they went 99 yards in roughly the same number of seconds to trigger the running clock just before the half. Senior quarterback Patton hit sophomore wideout Paul Garner for a 52-yard catch-and-run down the visiting sideline to cap it. SC led 48-8 at the break.
“Paul Garner is a good football player. Our sophomore class this year, when we started last year had 17 players,” McKee said. “Now we’re at 27, and we’ve got four or five guys who are already really good football players. Paul Garner, Cam Keller, Thomas Feickert, Logan Jones, Charlie Skibo, so that class has really come along. The margin for victory in JV and freshman is not what it once was, and that puts an increased importance on player development.”
Patton (3-for-6, 95 yards, plus 44 more rushing) continues his improvement by leaps and bounds each week after two seasons as an apprentice.
“He’s thrown for 250 yards the last two weeks. He really deserves it. He’s been working, coming in on his own and organizing those guys,” McKee said. “The cycle of life right now, and I think if a kid wants to transfer, he ought to be eligible. But when we grew up it was, ‘Stick it out, toughen up, work harder.’ It’s a little different now, so for him to do that (wait his turn), yes, it’s very rewarding to see that.”
Second and third string QBs Andrew Willhite each engineered a scoring drive in the second half. Albensi’s TD covered 13 yards with 4:28 left in the third. Logan Jones’ 32-yard keeper set up Haaden Jones’ 16-yard score.
Waylon Lay, also stepping up to an increased role, shared the team lead in tackles (eight) with Herbert and Elijah Adams. Hamilton and Tackett each made seven stops.
Expect more contributions from all over the depth chart next week, as well, when SC travels to Montgomery County. Then life gets tougher, at Ballard and home versus Frederick Douglass, to close the regular season.
“We’re 5-0 for the second straight year, and we started 4-0 the year before that, so that’s awesome,” McKee said.