Blessed with chamber of commerce weather for eight weeks, local high school football went into scramble mode after coaches looked at the extended and hour-by-hour forecasts for this Friday night.
Due to the likelihood of heavy thunderstorms in the area on game night, both Scott County and Great Crossing will play in a non-traditional time slot this week.
Scott County (4-3 overall, 2-1 district) and Montgomery County (4-3, 1-1), originally scheduled to meet at Birds Nest Stadium on Friday, moved up that game to Thursday before press time.
Please check online at www,news-graphic.com for game coverage. With a win, and SC went in as a heavy favorite, the Cardinals would likely seal the No. 2 seed in the upcoming playoffs and an expected rematch with Great Crossing in the district semifinals. Scott County prevailed in a 14-6 defensive struggle in the Battle of the Birds two Fridays ago.
The only thing that could wreck that scenario is the three-way tie that would ensue if Great Crossing (6-1, 1-1) went to Frederick Douglass (7-0, 2-0) and pulled off a stunner against the No. 1 team in Class 5A on Friday evening.
That game, originally scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. has been advanced 90 minutes to 6 o'clock in hopes of beating the expected thunder and lightning.
Douglass dominated Great Crossing, 62-21, in last year's opening round of the playoffs. The Broncos' only game in the past 35 days — due to a bye and two COVID-19 forfeits — was a signature win, 35-0 over Scott County.
Loaded with senior and junior Division I commits on both sides of the ball, most notably receiver Dane Key and defensive back Ty Bryant, the Broncos have shut out three of their five opponents on the field.
They'll be tested by a GC defense that continues to rank among the elite units in the state in terms of points allowed. Will Frazier (10 sacks) and Oryend Fisher (9 ½) are second and third in that category in 5A.
Great Crossing scored the final 27 points in last week's 51-12 rout of Montgomery County, a game that turned on Jacob Coulter's kick return touchdown to start the second half. Cayden Allen also returned an interception for a score.
There's another local game of significance Saturday — Georgetown (4-1) travels to Columbia to challenge No. 1 Lindsey Wilson (5-0) in a Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division battle at 2:30 p.m.
The defending NAIA champion Blue Raiders have stymied the Tigers for seven consecutive seasons. This season, they’ve outscored rivals 223-31 thus far.
Georgetown slipped out of the national top 10 following a 25-24 road loss at Bethel (Tennessee). The Wildcats won on a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute.
