Nobody’s certain about the 2020 football season right now, but that hasn’t stopped NCAA Power Five schools from licking their chops at the thought of Great Crossing High School junior Kalib Perry wearing their uniform someday.
Perry, the Warhawks’ starting quarterback and safety, received his third Division I offer late last week, this one from the University of Virginia.
The Cavaliers joined fellow Atlantic Coast Conference member Boston College and the University of Cincinnati (American Athletic Conference) in making offers to Perry this spring and summer.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Perry also has paid multiple visits to the University of Kentucky.
This fall would be the first of two remaining high school seasons for Perry, who led the Warhawks with 136 tackles as a sophomore.
He also accounted for six of the first 11 touchdowns in school history on the ground and through the air, amassing nearly 700 all-purpose yards.
