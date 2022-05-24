Football, volleyball rule first-ever 'Hawkspy' Awards
Great Crossing High School has wasted no time filling its trophy case, sending athletes to the next level of competition and building its brand in sports and education.
The Warhawks took another colorful, glitzy step on that journey Sunday night, punctuating their third year of competition and kicking off graduation week with a red-carpet event known as the Hawkspy Awards.
Patterned after the similarly named, annual ESPN celebration, the Hawkspys honored male and female Warhawk athletes in seven different categories for team and individual success throughout the 2021-22 scholastic year.
Football and volleyball stole the show in the 55-minute ceremony, played out to a backdrop of big screens, lights, smoke and familiar rock anthems before a packed auditorium.
Kalib Perry, a multi-sport star signed with University of Tennessee football, and Ryann Thomas, co-star of a senior-dominated volleyball squad and inked to play at the University of Tulsa, were named athletes of the year.
Each of their teams received team of the year honors, while the respective coaches, Ricky Bowling (football) and Adam Ivetic (volleyball), also were recognized as best at the school.
The two programs also swept play of the year accolades. A memorable touchdown catch by Zackarrey Kelley, which appropriately enough ended up on ESPN as the No. 1 play of its esteemed Top 10 that night, was the boys' highlight. Volleyball's winning point of the 11th Regoin tournament and “The Kettle” student section's role in helping it happen were celebrated on the girls' side.
Other winners were Aiden Bryan (boys' soccer) and Shelby Smith (girls' soccer) as performances of the year, Alexander Elam (bowling) and Ashtyn Holbrook (softball) as rookies of the year, and Caleb Morrison (baseball) and Makiyah Justice (volleyball) with sportsmanship awards.
Football exploded from its humble beginnings with no weight room, no practice field and few seniors in the projected starting lineup on the opening day of its inaugural 2019 season.
GC went 1-10 with a road win at Grant County that autumn, progressed to three wins in COVID-shortened 2020 and went 8-3 in '21, with two close losses to rival Scott County on its ledger.
The grid Warhawks faced a loaded field in the team of the year category. Wrestling finished second at regions and fourth at semi-state, qualifying eight competitors for the final round of the KHSAA state tournament. Boys' basketball captured the 41st District title for the first time in a 27-win season, reaching the 11th Region semifinals. Baseball repeated as 41st District champions, while golf qualified for the coaches' association All-State tournament and finished fourth in regions.
Perry, a two-time all-state selection, graduates as GC’s career leader in rushing and receiving yards, receiving yardage, total touchdowns and tackles. He was a full-time starter for the basketball team as a junior before stepping aside to focus on football, and he holds numerous individual and relay records for track and field.
His fellow finalists for the award were football and baseball standout Peyton Harris, basketball freshman sensations Vince Dawson III and Malachi Moreno, and boys' soccer leading scorer Preston Welch.
Thomas, the all-time leader in kills and aces for Warhawk volleyball, picked up all-state and honorable mention All-American laurels to go along with GC's district and region titles.
She topped an extensive field of candidates that included soccer goalie Smith, 1,000-point basketball scorer Timmi Williams, softball leadoff hitter Delani Sullivan, softball and soccer standout Layne Ogle, Aby Christopher and Caitlin Craig of cheerleading, and Kamryn Wells from the dance team.
Bowling, who took over football head coaching duties two years ago, guided a roster that recently saw its 10th different senior commit to a college program for the 2022-23 campaign. Other finalists were Sam Murdock (wrestling) and Steve Page (basketball).
Ivetic's volleyball squad started its playoff run by winning the 41st District title for the third time and defeated a flurry of ranked teams in the 11th Region bracket. His competition for the honor was Jeff Portwood (softball), Ashley Rickman (dance) and Becky Brown (cheering).
Bryan's performance of the year was a memorable hat trick, including the game-winning goal in overtime, as Great Crossing shocked the state's top-ranked team at the time, Madison Central, 3-2 on its home field in the 11th Region quarterfinals.
That topped Moreno's second triple-double of the season, 15 points, 22 rebounds and 10 blocked shots against Oldham County, a no-hitter against Frankfort by baseball's Jacob Steele, Trent Cano's run to the semifinals of state wrestling, Landon Bergman's 9-under 62 in a golf tournament at Old Bridge in Danville, Isaiah Johnson's 38 points of a possible 40 in the GC all-comers track meet, and Trenton Pigg's push to the championship round of KHSAA Esports.
Smith was celebrated for 19 saves in a game against Henry Clay, edging out a hat trick by soccer teammate Madisyn Dodge, 25 points by Williams in a basketball game against Assumption, and 28 points from sprinter Elise Edison in a track meet, and a combined softball no-hitter by Ogle and Destiney Reed.
Top boys’ rookie Elam was recognized as Great Crossing's first state champion, earned in unified bowling. Pigg, football and baseball's Zach Morris and basketball's Gage Richardson were finalists.
Holbrook led the heavy-hitting softball lineup in RBI from the third spot in the order, giving her the edge over Kennedy Harrison (basketball), Hayden Patton (soccer), Ella Ferris (dance) and Aubrey Willett (cheering).
Kelley's amazing catch over an outstretched defender in the corner of the end zone nosed out Dawson's buzzer-beating basket against Western Hills, Bryan's game-winning playoff strike and Elam's state-clinching 5-7 split.
Girls' play of the year challengers for volleyball were diving catches by Holbrook and Reed in the same inning of a softball game and Brooklyn Couch's penalty kick to win girls' soccer districts.
Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington presented a video highlighting the many community service projects in which GC athletics participated this past year.
