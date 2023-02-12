Six football players led a delegation of 14 county athletes who took advantage of the annual winter signing day on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and inked their national letters of intent to continue their careers as student-athletes at the next level.
Four who starred in the trenches on Scott County's Class 5A state quarterfinal team made their intentions official.
Daniel Daff and Cam Keller will stay home and play at Georgetown College. Elijah Adams is bound for University of the Cumberlands, while Nate Hall heads to Centre College.
Great Crossing had two players follow in the footsteps of Oryend Fisher, who signed with NCAA Division I West Virginia University in December.
Wide receiver Zackarrey Kelley signed with D2 University of Indianapolis, while Drake Byrd, a multi-sport star and a significant contributor for the Warhawks on offense, defense and special teams, will join Hall at Centre.
Eight other athletes joined the signing party at Scott County:
Brennan Liebenauer, baseball, Clark State College (Springfield, Ohio).
Caden Less, men's golf, Midway University.
Mason Akers, trap shooting, Lindenwood University (Saint Charles, Missouri).
McKenna Harrington, archery, Midway University.
Gage Bowling, men's soccer, Kentucky Christian University.
Leah Willoughby, women's soccer, Campbellville University-Harrodsburg.
Jessa Zaheri, women's lacrosse, Tiffin (Ohio) University.
Emily Sue Watts, women's volleyball, Midway University.
Scott County's celebration, muted in recent years due to COVID protocols, played out to a packed house in Susan Moore Auditorium and took on a celebratory flair, pun somewhat intended.
Athletic director and girls' basketball coach Steve Helton engaged the crowd by leading them in pro wrestling legend Ric Flair's patented “woooooo!” chant.
Not to be outdone, football coach Jim McKee enlisted members of the Cardinals' cheerleading squad and marching band to play the school song before he introduced his four players.
McKee emphasized the important of the quartet's commitment to the classroom as well as the weight room.
All four hold a grade-point average of at least 3.2, including matching weighted GPAs of above 4.0 for Hall and Keller.
Hall, who also has a substantial music background, will attend Centre on a nearly full scholarship.
McKee, a Centre alum, said that the usual out-of-pocket cost of a four-year degree is more than $200,000.
The coach also noted that none of the players fully cracked the varsity starting lineup until their junior season. He reminded students to trust the complete process in an era that values immediate gratification.
Great Crossing football coach Ricky Bowling observed that 16 Warhawks have already signed to play college football in the program's four-year history.
Kelley, who achieved an ESPN top play with a touchdown catch his junior year, broke his collarbone at an off-season camp. Bowling lauded both his player's persistence in fighting his way back to the field as well as his willingness to block and do what was best for the team when his number of catches diminished this season.
Likewise, Byrd, who also had college baseball offers, was celebrated for his eagerness to embrace every assignment.
Byrd scored touchdowns as a receiver, defensive back and kick and punt return specialist during his GC career.