Great Crossing freshman football made history Monday evening with the school’s first-ever gridiron victory over Scott County, a convincing 20-0 verdict.
The Warhawks, who have lost both varsity meetings to date by a substantial margin, avenged a 7-6 loss last year in a game the Cardinals clinched with a goal-line stand in the final two minutes.
This one was dominated by GC’s big-play triple option and a lights-out defense.
Isaiah Johnson scored the only points of the first half when he cradled a perfectly executed option pitch and raced 55 yards down the Warhawks’ sideline with 2:27 remaining in the second quarter. Jack Herald kicked the extra point.
After converting fourth-and-2 earlier in the series, Kasen Colbert slashed up the middle for another 55-yard score with 5:04 to play in the third. Herald’s kick made it 14-0.
GC threatened again in the third quarter after Dacaire Price made a stop on fourth down and Zach Morris promptly scooted 30 yards into the red zone. SC’s defense later held when Dawson’s fourth-down throw to the end zone fell incomplete.
Elijah Fryman knocked down SC’s desperation pass to halt the Cards’ next drive, and Colbert capped the ensuing march with a 5-yard score to put it away.
Isaac Taylor punctuated the win with a sack on the final play.
Morris and Rylan Dykes made tackles for loss to lead GC’s side of the defensive struggle in the first half. For SC, Jacob Blair picked off a pass in the end zone to douse a Warhawk scoring threat.
Luke Valencia, Jacob Fryman, Ellis Huguely and Kaden Drumheller were the leading rushers for the Cardinals’ backfield by committee, but SC only made two brief forays into GC territory on the night.
It was the Warhawks' initial game of the season due to a two-week stoppage for COVID-19 protocols. The win is also a career first for frosh head coach Nick Shoffner.