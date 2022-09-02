Fisher King

Oryend Fisher spent a lot of time in the backfield when Great Crossing defeated Henry Clay last season, and with four sacks through two games, he's on the same path entering Friday's rematch.

 Kal Oakes
Great Crossing expects a promotion to Class 6A at the conclusion of the current KHSAA football classification this season, so playing the largest schools on that spectrum is essential to the Warhawks' continued rapid development.
 

Tags

Recommended for you