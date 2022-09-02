Great Crossing expects a promotion to Class 6A at the conclusion of the current KHSAA football classification this season, so playing the largest schools on that spectrum is essential to the Warhawks' continued rapid development.
After testing itself in the preseason against two top programs from that group, Madison Central and North Hardin, GC (2-0) will face its only 6A foe of the regular season Friday when it welcomes Henry Clay to Birds Nest Stadium.
“These are the kind of games you want to play and need to play,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “They're a team with a lot of speed, a lot of toughness that will come in here and challenge us.”
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. with free audio at news-graphic.com and a live stream available via monthly subscription to NFHS Network.
GC held off a last-minute drive for a 19-13 win in Lexington last Sept. 3.
The Blue Devils won only one game all season — a 34-33 overtime triumph over city rival Tates Creek — but they've already matched that out of the gate with an opening-night 25-14 victory over Conner.
Henry Clay received a jolt of reality last week with a 48-6 loss to top-25 Lexington Catholic, while Great Crossing went to North Oldham and returned with its initial shutout in program history, 12-0.
Oryend Fisher led the Warhawks with a pair of quarterback sacks. Pilot Lukacsko matched Fisher with a team-high nine tackles. Drake Byrd and Zach Morris each notched an interception.
GC held North Oldham to 36 net yards, including minus-4 in the running game.
All those details may not bode well for Henry Clay, which was plagued by five turnovers against Lexington Catholic.
Ethan Harris and Joshua Strayer joined Fisher in getting to the quarterback in last week's road win. The Warhawks will try to put the same pressure on the whomever is under center for the Devils.
Malcolm Paul was 8-for-16 for 110 yards and three interceptions in Henry Clay's last outing. Paul started in place of Blake VanHorn, who completed a tidy 15-of-21 and threw for three scores against Conner before being sidelined.
Jacob Childress (27 carries, 155 yards, one TD) is the primary back to be tested by the teeth of the Great Crossing defense, which has back up opposing runners to the tune of minus-27 since giving up a long touchdown run on the opening play against Western Hills.
Jackson Kreutzer is Henry Clay's top receiving target with 10 catches and two of its three scores.
GC hopes for greater success finishing drives this week after settling for two Jack Herald field goals, including one from a school-record 42 yards, and a Morris TD run at North Oldham.
Jakeece Patterson (22 carries, 114 yards) is off to a solid start on the ground behind Kevin O'Doherty, Zac Coogle and a veteran offensive line.
Morris became the sixth different Warhawk to rush for a touchdown through the first two weeks.
Gabe Nichols (16-for-31 yards, 139 yards) and Zackarrey Kelley (six catches, 36 yards) hope to get Great Crossing's vertical passing game going against a Henry Clay secondary that has surrendered 182 yards per game.
Walden Cole, Nash Dotson, Kyan Miller and Henry Mackey lead a Henry Clay defense that shares GC's penchant for negative plays.
Those four have combined for 11 tackles for loss thus far.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.