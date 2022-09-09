You could weigh Scott County's football opponent Friday night at Birds Nest Stadium by looking at Bryan Station's record of 0-2 and combined score of 88-19 in its first two games.
That would be leaving out a couple of crucial details. The Defenders merely took on Frederick Douglass and Boyle County, rated two of the top three teams in the state by more than one poll or computer ranking at this young stage of the season.
It would also fail to account for two distinctly different but dynamite games SC and Station have produced the past two years.
Scott County won 7-6 in 2020 on the strength of a second-half touchdown and blocked extra point. Bryan Station returned the favor in '21, rallying from a two-score deficit to prevail 25-21 on quarterback Trenton Cutwright's broken-field scoring ramble in the final minute of regulation.
Oh, and the multi-talented Cutwright is back, his early-season numbers (12-for-33 passing, 158 yards, two touchdowns; 18 rushes for 101 yards) obscured by the quality of the Defenders' two opponents.
“We know they're a good football team.” SC coach Jim McKee said. “It's one thing when you prepare to face a quarterback and he's really good standing in the pocket throwing the ball or really good at running with the ball. When he can do both is what makes him most dangerous.”
Nobody else in the Bryan Station backfield has rushed for more than 48 yards in the two games, which again could be a reflection of the Defenders facing a big deficit in each. Bayubahe Benit and DeJour Fogle have taken most of the hand-offs.
Damin Green (six receptions), Jayden Walker (four catches, two touchdowns) and Dahvon Frazier (two catches, one score) have emerged as Cutwright's top threats in the passing game.
SC also is wary of Jahvon Frazier (12 solo tackles) at linebacker. In the secondary, Kyzaun Butler and Maishaun Baker-Thomas each have logged an interception.
The Cardinals pounded the ball up the middle with fullback Jacob Fryman (126 yards, five TD) in its wins over Franklin County and Lafayette. Two touchdown strikes from Andrew Hickey to Isaac York and other quick strikes in the passing game — including an 86-yard bomb to Eli Lilly — made for light work in a 43-6 rout of the Generals.
Scott County's defense, led by Elijah Adams and JaSante Harmon, has racked up 18 tackles for loss in its two wins. Luke Valencia, AJ Wands and Ben Pearson also have been repeat performers in that category.
Paul Garner's leaping interception keyed the effort against Lafayette by the SC secondary, which weathered the storm of Franklin County's playmakers in a 20-17 week one victory and expects a similar challenge from Bryan Station.
Both the Cardinals and Defenders shared the peculiar milestone of a bye only three weeks into the season and had extra time to get ready for this one.
It's the second installment of a four-game Lexington swing for Scott County, which travels to Dunbar next Friday before hosting Douglass on Sept. 23.
Opposite ends of spectrum
For the second consecutive season, Great Crossing will be standing tall at 3-0 and East Jessamine mired at 0-3 when the teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The difference is that the Warhawks will return to the scene of a loss from their 2019 maiden voyage in Nicholasville, where the Jaguars doled out a 43-7 decision.
GC achieved retribution by an almost identical score of 42-6 last September.
“We just want to continue to improve and put ourselves in position to be successful,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “It will be a challenge. East Jessamine is an unusual place to play the way it's set up, kind of like the field is in a bowl and the crowd set back what feels like about 50 yards away.”
The Warhawks have showed expert efficiency covering that same distance on short fields, particularly in a 60-13 rout of Western Hills and last week's 34-20 dismissal of Henry Clay.
Led by Cayden Allen's 176 yards and two scores, the Warhawks piled up 322 yards on 39 carries against the Blue Devils.
Great Crossing has kept rivals in dreadful down-and-distance situations with the help of 17½ sacks, including 6½ from senior edge rusher Oryend Fisher, who was expected to announce his college commitment Thursday evening after press time.
Fisher's presence also has opened lanes for GC's leading tacklers, Zach Morris (27 stops) and Pilot Lukacsko (25). Morris, Drake Byrd and Malakhi Young have given the Warhawks' defense a takeaway in each game.
Offensively, Jakeece Patterson and Isaiah Johnson have provided a change of pace to the 230-pound Allen in the backfield and kept other teams on their toes. Gabe Johnson is completing just under 50 percent of his passes (23-for-47) for 200 yards.
East Jessamine had its closest loss to date in a 20-15 verdict with Shelby County last week. The Jaguars also lost to Dunbar and Rockcastle County.
QB Justin Hisle has accounted for all but 67 of East Jessamine's 659 total yards of offense between passing and running. His favorite target, Isaac Johnson, has 13 catches for 244 yards.
