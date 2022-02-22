Friday night girls' basketball: SC wins double-OT thriller; GC struggles against Catholic
For all the injuries and frustration that have challenged Scott County's quest for a sixth consecutive 42nd District girls' basketball title, the Lady Cards are headed into that tournament on the strength of back-to-back, signature Friday night wins.
One week after blowing out 20-win Berea on senior night, SC traveled south to McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University and knocked off 19-win Madison Southern, 57-54, in double overtime.
It's a long road to get there — Scott County would have to win quarterfinal and semifinal games at district, then an opening-round game in the 11th Region showcase — but the region semifinals and championship also will be played at EKU.
“That's the reason I wanted to play the game,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “We have a lot of young kids, and if, if, if we should get there, I didn't want that game to be their first time walking into that building and on that floor.”
Three players who have seen the scenery in Alumni Colisium carried the Lady Cards (7-16) to the important victory.
Kenady Tompkins accumulated 22 points, 13 rebounds and three steals for SC. Maleiyah Moore added 15 points and five rebounds, while Tyra Young served up 10 points and eight boards.
Those three were 14-for-16 from the free throw line, helping complete a Scott County comeback in which the Lady Cards shot 58 percent from the field in the second half and overtime.
Hadley French led Madison Southern (19-11) with 19 points. She was 7-of-8 at the line, where the Eagles sank 24 of their 35 tries. Morgan Flannery added 12 points and Macie Daniels 10.
Scott County overcame 19 turnovers and a 25-17 foul disparity with a 39-31 advantage on the glass. The Lady Cards held the Lady Eagles to 25 percent (13-for-52) from the floor. Moore blocked a pair of shots and Young made two steals to support Tompkins on the defensive end.
Madison Southern landed its largest lead of 20-12 just before the half. SC scored six of the final eight points and cut the deficit to 22-18 at the break.
Advantages of 11-8 in the fourth quarter and 10-7 in the second extra session gave the Lady Cards the final say.
SC circled the wagons after a frustrating 58-57 loss to Sayre two evenings earlier.
Catholic stifles Crossing
Every high school basketball team in the state restarts with a clean slate this week. And when you stumble across the regular-season finish line the way the Great Crossing girls did Friday, maybe that reset is the first victory of the new campaign.
GC shot an agonizing 18 percent from the field and was held to its all-time low for points in a game, yielding to Lexington Catholic, 48-29.
“It don’t get uglier than that,” Warhawks coach Glenn Wilson said.
After scoring the first six points of the game in 72 seconds and landing a 13-8 lead at the end of the opening quarter, Great Crossing (13-13) encountered a lid over both baskets.
The Warhawks also had no answer for explosive junior multi-sport star Katherine Truitt, who piled up 21 points and 13 rebounds for Lexington Catholic (11-15).
“I was disappointed in our lack of effort. We just stopped,” Wilson said. “We had to control the tempo, and they started beating us with their tempo. We can’t do that.”
Olivia Tierney led the Warhawks with nine points and seven rebounds. Ava Schureman contributed six points and six boards.
GC senior standout Timothi Williams, was weighed down by two fouls in the first four minutes and held to four points on 1-for-6 from the field.
“When shots are not falling, you’ve got to get the ball to the rim and hope to get a 3-point play or at least free throws,” Wilson said. “We’re not doing that right now.”
Truitt scored 13 of the first 15 points for the Knights.
Mary Hall and Abby Hammond each added a 3-pointer to Truitt’s trio of triples in the first half, carrying Catholic to a 23-20 halftime lead.
Lydia Kennedy and Lucy Hall took over with slash-and-burn tactics in the third period.
“We were going to give up the three because they shoot 22 percent, They shot 45 percent the first half, so that took that part out of the game,” Wilson said. “We had to match up, and we knew we were going to struggle matching up, because they were just dribble-drive, put their head down and get to the rim.”
The Warhawks also miss junior point guard Rachel Smith, who is dealing with post-concussion issues that have surfaced throughout her high school career. Her status for the playoffs is uncertain.
Great Crossing is the No. 2 seed in the 41st District tournament and will play at No. 3 Frankfort in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The Warhawks have beaten the Panthers in that round to make the 11th Region tournament each of the past two seasons. They swept this year’s series by a total of 61 points.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
