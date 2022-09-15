Great Crossing and Scott County boys' golf exhibited the community's depth in the sport Saturday in the Central Kentucky Bluegrass Conference tournament, held at The Woodford Club in Versailles. GC took home second place as a team out of 16 entered in the annual event, while SC was a strong third.
Brady Parker headlined the Warhawks' flight with a 74, one shot ahead of teammates Landon Bergman and Alex Bennett's matching 75s. Ashton Cochran (81) and Gus Roverts (83) completed the GC quintet.
Four of the Hawks earned all-conference recognition. Bennett and Bergman won first team laurels, with Parker and Cochran named to the second wave.
Caden Less led the Cardinals with a 74, followed by Wyatt Merkins (75), Waylon Smith (79), Wyatt Holbrook (81) and Parks Gullett (81).
Smith was selected first team all-conference for his performance throughout the season, while Less landed second team honors.
GC entered a second squad in the competition, and Liam Spurlock's 79 in that group was his career-best score for 18 holes.
Kobe Ingram of Boyle County shot 68 to win the individual championship. Parker and Less were eighth and ninth after a scorecard tiebreaker.
Great Crossing also learned that it is one of 15 teams to qualify for the all-state tournament. Saturday’s first round will be held on familiar territory for the Warhawks at Cherry Blossom.
Also on Saturday:
• SC eighth-grader Clay Wachter shot 40 in the middle school region tournament and qualified for state as an individual.
• GC girls finished sixth out of 13 teams in the Camacho Invitational, held in Grant County. Maddie Easterling led the Lady Warhawks with a 78, fourth place out of 84 individuals.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.