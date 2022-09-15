Sensational season continues

Great Crossing finished second out of 16 teams and brought home four all-conference plaques from the Central Kentucky Bluegrass Conference boys' golf tournament, held Saturday at The Woodford Club.

 Facebook photo
Great Crossing and Scott County boys' golf exhibited the community's depth in the sport Saturday in the Central Kentucky Bluegrass Conference tournament, held at The Woodford Club in Versailles. GC took home second place as a team out of 16 entered in the annual event, while SC was a strong third.
 

Recommended for you