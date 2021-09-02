Twenty-five seasons into Bill Cronin's hall of fame coaching career with Georgetown College, you might assume he's seen it all.
That's never true, of course, and this season's built-in challenges are the same for every man in charge, whether graying around the temples or wet behind the ears.
Consider that April 17 is usually the rough date of GC's Orange and Black scrimmage every spring. On that date last year instead, the Tigers hosted an NAIA first-round playoff game against Concordia (Michigan) at Toyota Stadium.
Taking the same field at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the opener of a new Mid-South Conference campaign against Ave Maria on such short turnaround is uncharted territory and a unique challenge.
Given a No. 13 national ranking on both sides of the brief break and armed with a healthy group of returning All-American, All-Commonwealth and all-conference performers, Cronin sees the glass more than half full.
“Just four and a half months ago we were out there playing. We were able to compete well. When we got through it in the spring, we had a great time,” Cronin said. “I think it was a maturity thing. We all grew up during that pandemic, and I'm hoping that's going to show this fall.”
Linebacker DJ White and defensive lineman Marcus Omosule made an immediate impact after transferring into the Georgetown program, combining for 10 sacks in the spring.
White, who made 31 total tackles, was named Mid-South Bluegrass Division division player of the year and a first-team All-American.
“DJ was a true leader last year, had a great year on the defensive side of the ball. He transferred in here from a couple different schools, and he just fit in here with the personality on our team,” Cronin said. “I think (opponents) kind of planned around him knowing that he was capable of coming off the edge, so he's a nice one to start forming your defense around. And now we can form it around him, because now we know what we can do, so I think that helps a lot.”
Omosule was a second-team All-American and joined White on the Mid-South first team.
“Marcus is all that. He’s full of energy and comes hard every play, and really has taken over a lot of leadership on this football team,” Cronin said. “Those guys are best buddies, so the two of them are really going to lead our defense and probably our team throughout the year.”
Rob Sheffield returns to lead the secondary after notching four of the Tigers' eight interceptions last season. Chad Holleran, Payton Standifer and Sander Roksvag combine with White, Omosule and Sheffield to give GC its six top tacklers from 2020 back in camp.
All-purpose back Darius Barbour and wide receiver Jake Johnson, both fifth-year seniors, are the two most familiar faces on offense.
Barbour led the team with 50 catches and 594 yards in the eight-game spring schedule. He scored five touchdowns.
“Darius is a guy that's been a project all the way to try and get him where he needs to be on game day. He showed last year that he was ready to make some big plays,” Cronin said. “I see more maturity out of him now. I'm excited for him, because he's such a deserving kid. He's worked hard to get where he's at.”
Johnson, who arrived at GC after a record-shattering high school career at Pulaski County, sat out two spring games but still notched 31 receptions for 522 yards and five scores.
“Jake is right on the brink of things as one of the best receivers in the conference and probably in the country,” Cronin said. “Everybody knows his name, because it seems like hes been around a long time. He played from day one. He'll make plays. Everybody looks up to him. He does things right on and off the field.”
Aaron Maggard, second among Tigers in the delayed season with 34 receptions, also returns.
They'll all be targets for a new quarterback, as Zach Dampier and Hunter Krause have graduated. Breaking in a new starter or platoon at that key spot is a challenge magnified by last season's unusual calendar.
“I'm sure at other positions we had that same thing. They would have had a lot of reps in the spring, but instead we were preparing with a different team and for game time as opposed to a spring practice,” Cronin said. “That's a big difference, so we're trying to make up for a lot of those things now in our practice time.”
Preparation leading up to the opener also was a little more low-key than usual.
“Hopefully those are the right measures,” Cronin said. “I guess we'll see as we move on.”
