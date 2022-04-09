Selected first-team all-conference were Gunn, Kowalski, Morrissey and setter Finn Heinemann. Miguel Vega and Wesley were named second team, and Bride was given honorable mention.
Georgetown College men's volleyball wins its first Mid-South Conference title
- Special to the News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
In 2021, the Georgetown College Tigers came up just short in the championship match of the Mid-South Conference Tournament, losing in five sets to Campbellsville University.
Saturday afternoon, the 14th-ranked Tigers left no doubt, beating Campbellsville, 3-1 (25-27, 25-19, 25-15, 25-23), at Studle Financial Arena in Bowling Green to take home their first Mid-South Conference Tournament title in program history.
With the win, Georgetown (27-5) claimed an automatic berth in the NAIA National Championship, which will be played April 12-16 at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines, Iowa.
The tournament field was announced Monday afternoon, and the Tigers (27-5) were placed in Pool “C” with No. 3 Indiana Tech (29-1) and No. 8 Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) (19-6). Georgetown opens pool play against Indiana Tech on April 12 at 11 a.m.
Liam Morrissey led Georgetown with a double-double, notching 19 kills and 13 digs. Krzysztof Kowalski added 13 kills, five service aces, four digs and three assists, Tyler Chavez finished with 10 kills, six digs and two block assists, Tyree Wesley had four kills, four block assists and two solo blocks, Ryan Gunn pitched in four kills, Kacper Dobrowolski handed out 48 assists and added nine digs, four kills and two service aces, and C.J. Bride had 12 digs and two assists for the Tigers.
Georgetown hit .284 for the match, finishing with 57 kills and 24 errors on 116 total attacks. The Tigers also had nine aces, won the digs battle, 46-30, and had nine total blocks (three solo blocks, 12 block assists) in the win.
Eric Heller led Campbellsville with 10 kills and two digs. Bastian Korreck had nine kills, three block assists and two solo blocks.
Earlier in the week, several Georgetown players were honored by the MSC when the conference announced its All-Conference honors.
Kowalski was named the Conference Player of the Year in a vote of the conference's coaches.
The Tigers' coaching staff of head coach Andrew Palmer and J.B. Brinkerhoff were named MSC Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year, respectively.
Selected first-team all-conference were Gunn, Kowalski, Morrissey and setter Finn Heinemann. Miguel Vega and Wesley were named second team, and Bride was given honorable mention.
Selected first-team all-conference were Gunn, Kowalski, Morrissey and setter Finn Heinemann. Miguel Vega and Wesley were named second team, and Bride was given honorable mention.
Recommended for you
Short Cut to Homepage
Online Poll
Would you support a Bill that increases penalties for catalytic converter theft?
You voted: