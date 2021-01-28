Redshirt sophomore Kyran Jones of Georgetown College was named NAIA men’s basketball player of the week for the period ending with the weekend of Jan. 23 and 24.
Jones earned the same honor in the Mid-South Conference, making him the first Tiger to win either award this season.
He averaged a double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds in a pair of GC victories last week, running the No. 17 Tigers’ winning streak to three games.
Six times already this season, Jones has posted at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in the same contest.
Jones shot a sizzling 61.5 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from 3-point range, as well as 83.3 percent from the free-throw line.
Against Cumberland (Tennessee), Jones scored 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and hauled down 17 rebounds as the Tigers rolled to an 82-52 victory.
He then coupled 21 points with 11 rebounds in a 94-76 win over Bethel (Tennessee), giving GC a sweep of the season series over the Mid-South newcomers.
It was the first-ever national honor for Jones, a native of Bowling Green, whose Tigers (10-3 overall, 7-3 Mid-South) hosted in-state rival Cumberlands on Thursday.
Oliver on softball watch list
Scott County’s Carly Oliver was one of three Georgetown College softball players named to the preseason list of 30 players to watch in the league this spring.
Oliver, a middle infielder, made a huge impact in her abbreviated freshman season of 2020.
In the Tigers’ 19 games before the COVID-19 cancellation, Oliver led GC with a .417 batting average and six of the team’s 21 home runs. Oliver belted out 25 hits and drew 11 walks, drove in 14 runs, and led the Tigers with 16 stolen bases in 18 attempts.
Sophomore outfielder Peyton Beger and senior catcher Madie Sims also were named to the watch list.
Georgetown was one of three Mid-South teams to receive votes in the NAIA preseason coaches’ poll.
The Tigers will open their season Feb. 10 with a doubleheader at No. 24 Indiana University Southeast before embarking on a 10-game homestand.
Other GC season-opening dates to watch are Feb. 5 for baseball and Feb. 12 for football, both on the road.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.