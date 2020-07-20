Georgetown College's athletic staff is getting excited for the coming weeks as student-athletes are less than a month away from moving back on campus.
Director of Athletics Brian Evans has announced a plan for safety to put the Tigers’ teams, coaches and staff in the best position for staying healthy.
It is based on guidelines from the NAIA, Centers for Disease Contol (CDC), state and local governments, and the Georgetown College COVID-19 Task Force.
Students in small groups have been coming to campus for workouts, mostly outside, where the risk of infection is believed to be lowest.
Participants are required to pass a temperature check and wear masks when not working out.
"These are difficult times, and in that vein we want to provide the best environment for all involved," Evans said. "We fully expect to be back on campus together early August, and we know that (can be accomplished) through following healthy and safe practices.”
Evans credited the GC athletic staff, most notably Kimberly Chandler and Austin Sparks, for their “tireless work on summer committees to enhance what we do as a community that allows us to be back in Georgetown."
Some of the protocols in place are:
1. Face masks are being supplied to every athlete, coach and staff member.
2. Daily temperature checks and health screenings will be required before any activities are allowed.
3. Hand sanitizing stations placed throughout facilities.
4. Face shields are being added to every football player's helmet.
The college has also formed a new partnership with University of Kentucky to guide its athletic training program.
"Our objective is to provide our student-athletes with the safest environment possible, and I think we are achieving that goal," Evans said. "Taking the above steps, plus many others and uniting with UK to run our training program, brings new standards and ways to monitor things we've not had in the past.
"We are looking forward to being back with our Tiger family. There is nothing like the experience of working toward a common goal and forming that brother and sisterhood that athletics can provide. We've been walking as a family together at a distance since March. Our focus is to walk through this pandemic together on campus this fall."