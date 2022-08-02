The College Football America Yearbook 2022 NAIA preseason Top 30 ranked the Georgetown College Tigers as the number 17 team in the nation, one of three Mid-South Conference schools to be ranked in the poll. Lindsey Wilson and Faulkner were ranked 2nd and 25th, respectively.
The Tigers will be in their first year with new head coach Chris Oliver, who was hired in the offseason after coaching for 11 years and winning the 2020 national championship at Lindsey Wilson. Oliver replaces long-time Tigers head coach Bill Cronin, who retired after the 2021 season after coaching for 25 years at Georgetown and winning 218 games and the 2000 and 2001 national championships in perfect 14-0 seasons.