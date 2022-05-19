Georgetown Gentlemen debut Sunday at Ward Hall
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Vintage base ball (two-word spelling intentional) teams from the Ohio River valley have played a decade's worth of nearly annual exhibition games as a fundraiser for the Ward Hall Preservation Foundation.
The events were so fun and popular that it finally persuaded organizer Tommy Druen to contact a few of his similarly sports-minded friends and grow the community a team of its own.
That enterprise, the Georgetown Gentlemen, will play the first home game in its history at 1 p.m. Sunday on the museum grounds. Admission is free, and lawn chairs are encouraged.
“It was always a team from Cincinnati that would come down, and they'd find another one (to play against). They told us that we drew some of the biggest crowds they played in front of all season and that we ought to start a team here in Georgetown,” Druen said. “Then the pandemic hit, and I had a lot of free time and also realized that I was 44 years old, and if I was ever gonna do it, this might be the time.”
Twenty players have practiced and played a handful of exhibition games since last summer for the Gentlemen, who will host the Cincinnati Base Ball Club in a tribute to the way the game was played in its infancy during the 1860s.
Uniforms and rules are true to the period. Pitchers throw underhand with the purpose of allowing the ball to be put into play rather than strike out the hitter.
“It's very recognizable as baseball, but there are some stark differences,” Druen said. “Most notably there are no gloves, and everybody notes that, especially us when we catch the thing.”
The Gentlemen have invited several guests to give the home opener special flavor.
Georgetown resident Joe Cowley, who threw a no-hitter for the Chicago White Sox in 1986 and also pitched for the Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies in a six-year major league career, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. A barber shop quartet will sing the national anthem.
Big L from the Lexington Legends will interact with the fans, and there will be prize giveaways.
“We're trying to make this something the community can wrap their arms around and be proud of us,” Druen said. “We may not be the most athletically talented guys ever, but we're community-minded guys.”
Additional home games are scheduled for Aug. 14 and Sept. 11.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
