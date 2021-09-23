This past Sunday, the Georgetown Gentlemen traveled north of the Ohio River to participate in the Heart of Vintage Base Ball Tournament in Fairfield, Ohio. The tournament is an annual celebration of vintage “base ball,” and was comprised of nine regional teams.
In their first time to take the field, our local boys put up a valiant showing. Though bested by the 1869 Cincinnati Red Stockings, the Gentlemen excelled in their defensive efforts. The Red Stockings, eventual tournament champions and arguably the best team in the area, routinely score 20-plus runs in their games.
Powered by some grand defensive stops by rightfielder John “Johnboy” Hughes and shortstop Drew “Bucky” Beckett, the Red Stockings were held to single digits. Unfortunately, the bats did not find their way for the Gentlemen, as they lost the match 9-0.
In the second game of the day, the Gentlemen took the field against a group of Ohio all-stars.
This time, the bats were swung a bit savvier. Impressive hits came from many ballists, with the furthest belted by Tyler “Bear” Fendley. The defense was on point once more, but the all-stars’ talent and experience was too much to overcome. The Gents fell short, 14-7.
Despite the losses, a good day was had by all, and much needed game experienced was acquired.
The team is optimistic about its future.
Representing our fair town on the field was Tommy “Molasses” Druen, Jerry “Lincolnite”Sudduth, Matt “Cornbread” Nunn, Dustin “Rooster” Nelson, Drew “Bucky” Beckett, Bryon, “Hotshot” Ellis, John “Johnboy” Hughes, Tyler “Bear” Fendley and Max “Bullmoose” Godby.
The Gentlemen will travel to the river town of Augusta, Kentucky next Saturday to participate in a tournament featuring the Moscow Monarchs, Black Bottom 9 and Early Riser Base Ball Club of Detroit. Game time is 10:30 a.m.
For more information on the Georgetown Gentlemen, you can find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.