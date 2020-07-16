Georgetown, Scott County and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky were in fast company this past Sunday.
The community and its largest employer enjoyed national television time whenever the No. 20 car was on screen during the 10th annual Quaker State 400, held at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.
On the rear quarter panel of driver Erik Jones’ Toyota Camry, viewers saw the message, “Proudly Built in Georgetown, Kentucky” where a sponsor name and logo might normally appear.
It was a tribute, of course, to TMMK, which builds the highway version of the Camry among other automobiles at its ever-growing plant in the community.
Jones is a teammate of past NASCAR Cup Series champions Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin for Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota’s flagship team on the elite racing circuit.
A winner in recent years at two of NASCAR’s most hallowed tracks, Daytona and Darlington, Jones finished 22nd at Kentucky.
Cole Custer, a rookie on the top circuit, won the event with an improbable, four-wide pass for the lead on the final lap. It was his initial Cup victory. No fans were permitted at the race, which was the fifth in four days at the 1 1/2-mile track in Northern Kentucky, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Austin Cindric swept a pair of Xfinity Series events on Thursday and Friday.
Ty Gibbs, 17-year-old grandson of the NFL and NASCAR hall of famer who owns the racing operation, gave Toyota and JGR a victory in the ARCA race on Saturday afternoon. Sheldon Creed won Saturday’s rain-shortened event in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series for his first triumph in the division.
Toyota is now well into its second decade in a NASCAR realm previously dominated by Chevrolet, Ford and Dodge.
Hamlin has been the standard-bearer this season.
He is tied with Kevin Harvick for the series lead with four victories, including Daytona.
Busch finished second to Chase Elliott in Wednesday night’s All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. That event was held before a limited crowd of 30,000 fans, the largest throng to witness a sporting event in the U.S. since the onset of the coronavirus.
