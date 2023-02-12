One sluggish quarter sank Great Crossing in a hard-fought road battle with a perennial KHSAA girls’ basketball state title challenger Tuesday night.
Clinging to a two-point lead at halftime, Anderson County outscored GC by a dozen in the third period and pulled away to a 49-35 win.
Beaten by a running clock in its two prior meetings with Anderson County, Great Crossing (18-9) held the Lady Bearcats to 5-for-22 shooting before intermission.
Anderson County used a 10-for-17 second half to stave off the challenge. The Bearcats also hit 14-for-18 from the line on the night and hounded the Warhawks into 18 turnovers.
Lainey Johnson led all scorers with 25 points for the Bearcats (21-5). Jenna Satterly served up 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Faith Hyatt provided six points on spotless shooting off the bench.
Rachel Smith and Raegan Barrett each scored seven points to lead the Lady Warhawks. Smith hauled down a team-high seven rebounds and boosted GC to a 27-19 advantage in that category. Ava Schureman added six points and matched Olivia Tierney with three assists.
GC won the junior varsity contest in overtime, 39-38, on a buzzer-beating bank shot by seventh-grader Kendall Kearney.
Paris pulls away from SC
Scott County stumbled to its fourth consecutive girls' basketball defeat and its eighth in the past nine games with a 67-40 loss Monday at Paris.
The Lady Cards (6-17) kept their miscues to a minimum with nine turnovers but were derailed by cold shooting. SC went 15-for-62 (24.2 percent) from the field and 7-for-16 (43.8 percent) from the free-throw line.
After swapping the lead five times and trailing by a margin of only 26-23 at halftime, Scott County sank only five field goals on the other side of intermission.
Maleiyah Moore led the Cardinals with 15 points. Tyra Young added eight and Belle Banner six. Banner had a big night in all facets, including a career-high 13 rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocked shots.
Jamie Cowan posted 21 points and 15 rebounds for Paris (18-6), which prevailed in the first game between the two programs since 2009. It was the fifth consecutive win for the Lady Hounds.
Sanaa Jackson also chalked up a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Brooklyn White provided 11 points.