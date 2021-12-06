Especially early in the basketball season, sometimes a team can erase most of the deficit, extend a game with judicious use of its fouls, and steal a win when the opponent doesn't sink its free throws.
Paul Laurence Dunbar simply didn't cooperate with Great Crossing and the final installment of that plan Friday night in an opening-week 11th Region showdown in Lexington.
Dunbar dropped in 21 of its 25 tries from the line, a sizzling 84 percent clip, and held on for a 58-53 victory in Lexington.
Rachel Smith finished with 19 points, four rebounds and three assists to headline the comeback bid for GC (0-1), which trailed by a dozen points after the Bulldogs answered the Warhawks' opening 3-pointer with an 18-3 surge in the first quarter.
That margin remained 29-20 at the half before the Warhawks battled back and briefly snagged the lead. They trailed 36-35 going into the fourth period before PLD (2-0) put on its clinic from the charity stripe.
Amber Brandon's game-high 26 points included a 9-for-10 performance at the line. Aziah Campbell added 14 points and six of Dunbar's 15 steals off 21 GC turnovers.
Maddie Ridge and Kenzie Sizemore combined to make all five of their free throws. Both had three steals along with PLD teammate Quinn Arnold. Sizemore added nine points to the Dunbar cause.
GC cashed in its share from the line, going 14-for-20 on the night. The Warhawks also hit seven 3-pointers, with Smith and Timothi Williams accounting for five.
Williams put up 15 points, while Ava Schureman scored 11 and matched Leila Custard with the team high of seven. Great Crossing enjoyed a 35-28 advantage on the boards.
Chapel Brown and Raegan Barrett each produced three steals to lead GC's defensive exploits.
The Warhawks ultimately were undone by 29.6 percent shooting from the field, in addition to the turnovers.
Up next for GC will be a district showdown against defending regional champ Franklin County at the Toyota Classic. Wednesday's game tips off the 26th tourney at 6 p.m.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.