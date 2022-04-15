Great Crossing basketball stayed within its ever-growing family, announcing Thursday night that Matt Walls will be the next girls' varsity coach for the Warhawks.
Walls, 34, is a name synonymous with hoops in the county. He led Scott County to its second KHSAA boys' state championship in 2007.
Aside from winning Kentucky's ultimate prize, that team is forever remembered for a win over future NBA players O.J. Mayo, Patrick Patterson and Huntington Prep at Memorial Coliseum when the West Virginia school was ranked No. 1 in the nation.
SC and Walls went undefeated against in-state opponents that year. Ashland Blazer (2020) and George Rogers Clark (2022) are the only schools since to have accomplished the feat.
After averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game as a senior and earning Sweet 16 MVP honors, Walls played one year of NCAA Division I ball at Marshall University.
Walls finished his playing career at Georgetown College, followed by a five-year stint as an assistant coach under Chris Briggs.
He has been the boys' junior varsity head coach and a varsity assistant to Steve Page at Great Crossing since the program launched in 2019-20.
“Proud that my coaching tree is branching out with Matt Walls,” Page said. “I look forward to seeing his success.”
Great Crossing boys won the 41st District tournament for the first time in their brief history and beat Madison Central in overtime in the 11th Region quarterfinals before falling to Henry Clay.
Walls takes over from Glenn Wilson, who recently announced his retirement after coaching basketball and track and field at various levels in the county for the past four seasons.
The Lady Warhawks reached the 11th Region tournament in all three seasons under Wilson and won a quarterfinal contest in their inaugural campaign. GC has lost to Franklin County in the district championship every year.
Four starters – Rachel Smith, Ava Schureman, Raegan Barrett and Olivia Tierney – are expected back in Walls' first season on the bench.
“So excited for this next chapter!” Smith wrote on Twitter in response to the news.
This story will be updated.