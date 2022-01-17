Years of one-sided frustration in a rivalry typically don't end with a wild rush from the floodgates, immediately followed by sunshine and rainbows. It's a gradual process, such that identifying the specific turning point is a challenge,
Perhaps that made Scott County's 67-48 loss Friday to Bryan Station in 42nd District girls' basketball so unsettling.
Twelve consecutive times the Lady Cards enjoyed the last word, with only one of those wins coming by less than a double-digit margin. Bryan Station (6-7 overall, 4-1 district) hadn't beaten Scott County (2-10, 0-2) since Feb. 22, 2016 in that season's district semifinals.
SC coach Steve Helton was 35-8 against the Defenders before a turning of the tables that was over roughly a hiccup after it started.
“Everybody wants to participate, so here's what participation gets you,” Helton said in impassionated post-game solioquy. “We're non-competitive against athletic teams. We got out-athleted at every position, bottom line.
“We've got kids playing varsity basketball that aren't ready. But again, everybody wants to celebrate. I'm not here to participate. I'm here to compete for championships, and if this ain't the way we're gonna run this, then we need to do something different. I am not here to participate, and all we did tonight was a group that just participated in a game. We didn't play hard, we didn't play smart, and we didn't play together.”
Already missing junior starter Tyra Young and key eighth-grade contributor Belle Banner, Helton was forced to sit super-senior Kenady Tompkins with two fouls just a minute into the contest.
Later in the opening period, Emma Price missed three minutes while having her right knee evaluated and adjusting the brace that is stabilizing her partially-torn ACL.
It left a painfully young flock of Lady Cards to fend for themselves against a Defender lineup loaded with three-year starters, and the drastic difference showed in a 30-8 start that SC couldn't overcome.
“From the tip, as soon as she got those two fouls, that just threw the whole game out of sync,” Helton said. “(The official) wondered why I got so mad. It destroyed whatever chance we had on two weak calls. They were ticky-tack, weak calls. As soon as she went to the bench, the wheels on the bus fell off.”
Fueled by a team and career-high 13 points from freshman Allison Mosby, SC actually won the second and third quarters, narrowing the gap to 38-22 at the half and 53-40 by the next checkpoint.
Bryan Station's lead never shrank to fewer than 11 points, however. A glaring 59-34 gap on the boards cost the Cards countless second-chance points as the Defenders answered every surge.
“Rebounding was key on our board. We had to get physical,” Helton said. “Offensively, defensively, we didn't do anything that we worked on. Everything we worked on in practice yesterday, we did the exact opposite. That's where my frustration is. And then we showed no heart. We showed no desire.”
Makari Murphy, who sank only seven prior 3-pointers all season and averaged six points per contest coming in, nailed five of eight from beyond the arc and led all scorers with 21 for Bryan Station, whose star, Tania Woodall, added 16 points and 15 rebounds,
Emily Gomez combined 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals in a strong performance at both ends for the Defenders, who contained the Cards to 29 percent shooting.
“We didn't want to handle (the ball), so the easiest thing to do was just play one-on-one, and we're not to the point where we can handle one-on-one against athletic teams,” Helton said. “We're not skilled enough that we can create our own shot. Not one time did we run what we needed to run other than one time we ran a half-court zone set. Other than that, it was one-on-one and 'I'd better shoot it before I turn it over.' I'm very disappointed, and I'm fired up as you can tell.”
Tompkins bounced back from the early seat on the bench with 11 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocked shots for Scott County.
Maleiyah Moore, the only player to appear in all 12 games through all the Cards' early-season adversity, chipped in nine points. Price produced eight to go along with four assists and four steals.
Scott County had won two of its prior three games, but it was a different story against a hungry, long-suffering district rival.
“I thought Wednesday (win over Scott High) might be a step forward, but it wasn't,” Helton said. “We never adjusted, and that's where we have kids that are being forced to play varsity basketball that are not ready.”
It was no immediate consolation to Helton that Bryan Station not long ago was in the same position, showcasing raw talent ahead of its time.
“I can't continue to have participation. I want to compete to win, and tonight we didn't compete,” he reiterated. “This was a huge district game. This really puts us (in a bad spot). That's two home losses in the district. We have two more games which are have-tos. We almost have to win out to have a chance at a three seed. If not, we're automatically a four-five seed, and you don't want to be a four-five seed playing at Bryan Station. They could be in the driver's seat.”
SC was scheduled for a road trip to Pulaski County against powerful Southwestern, weather permitting, on Monday. The other one-loss team in the district, Frederick Douglass, hosts Scott County on Friday in the rematch of a December game the Broncos won by two points.
“Just a total letdown tonight, and I wish we could say we have a few days to get ready or a schedule that benefits us, but the schedule does not benefit us,” Helton said.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.