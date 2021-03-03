A quick, restorative winter’s nap is over after 40 winks. The waters from the great flood in Genesis receded after 40 days and 40 nights.
Scott County’s five-year winning streak over the rest of its girls’ basketball district stopped at 40 games Wednesday evening in Lexington.
Frederick Douglass used scored 13 consecutive points to take command in the opening quarter, then stayed in control on a cold-shooting night at both ends to knock off SC, 56-50, for the first time in its program’s history.
Never had it been close. The Lady Cards scored the first 19 points of a 75-65 win in Georgetown on Feb. 2. Prior to that, the Broncos’ narrowest margin of defeat had been 38 points, and a running clock minimized the second-half damage on every occasion.
Scott County (6-8 overall, 5-1 district) had not lost to a rival from the 42nd since February 22, 2016 -- 1,836 days ago, enough time for three different men to live in the White House. Bryan Station pulled off the feat that night in a playoff semifinal.
The good news for SC is that the result isn’t enough to stop the Cards from claiming the No. 1 seed in the district tournament for the fifth consecutive season. Scott County will wrap the regular-season slate with two home games, Thursday against Bryan Station and Friday versus Lexington Catholic.
Maleiyah Moore was a bright spot for the Lady Cards with 16 points, fueled by five 3-pointers, and five rebounds. The rest of the SC roster was 0-for-13 from long range.
Kenady Tompkins added 12 points and 23 rebounds for Scott County, which was undone by 27 turnovers compared to only 13 by Douglass (9-10, 4-3).
After trailing by nine points late in the second quarter, SC twice tied the game in the third period, first at 34 on a drive by Tompkins, then at 36 courtesy of a Tyra Young put-back.
The Broncos answered with five straight points prior to the horn. SC scratched back to within three on four different occasions in the fourth quarter.
Five consecutive missed free throws by Douglass left the door ajar after Kaylie Wise scored down low to make it 51-47 with a minute left, but two unforced giveaways short-circuited the Cards’ comeback hopes.
Allison Wallace ended Douglass’ drought from the stripe with two crucial makes.
Moore nailed a 3-pointer from the right corner and reduced the gap to 53-50 with 13 seconds to go. Emma Price then blocked a shot, but the Broncos maintained possession.
Three free throws by Kasia Parks sealed the landmark win for Douglass.
Wallace led the Broncos with 14 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. Parks finished with 13 points, while Ayanna-Sarai Darrington and Bradley Price each produced eight. Darrington hauled down 15 rebounds, 10 on the offensive end.
The teams combined for 103 boards, a tally that tells the story of their shared shooting woes. Douglass won despite a 16-for-60 (26.7 percent) night from the field. SC was only marginally warmer at 21-for-66 (31.8 percent).
Wise and Emma Price each finished with six points. Price, who averaged 30.5 in SC’s past two wins over Sayre and Henry Clay, shot 3-for-16.
Normalcy reigned for a short time. Moore nailed two 3-pointers and Price converted a steal into a layup to put the Cards in front, 8-2, out of the gate.
The next baker’s dozen on the scoreboard belonged to the Broncos. Back-to-back hoops by Wallace and consecutive threes from Parks, Bradley Price and Kourtesy Lee inflicted the damage.
Douglass delivered another 6-0 surge, all free throws, stretching the lead to 21-12 early in the second stanza. Moore buried a three to break that spell.
It was 30-23 at the half.
Wise scored twice to start the third quarter, and Moore’s fourth trifecta prefaced the two tying baskets. Still, SC could not fully capitalize on Douglass’ longest field goal dearth of the contest.
Flipping the script from their past misadventures against the Cards, the Broncos scored 22 points off turnovers.
Free throws were the other telling statistic: Douglass went 21-for-37, while Scott County was awarded only eight tries, missing five.